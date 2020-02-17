Bayer is facing a new wave of herbicide lawsuits—and this time it’s not over Monsanto’s Roundup





The first U.S. trial over a herbicide referred to as dicamba has landed Bayer AG and its German rival BASF SE with every other probably multi-billion-dollar downside.

Jurors in federal court docket in Cape Girardeau awarded $265 million Saturday to a Missouri farmer who blamed the herbicide for destroying his peach orchards. The corporations now face greater than 140 court cases over allegations that dicamba wreaked havoc around the Midwestern U.S. when it drifted onto plants that weren’t engineered to withstand it.

While two German business giants are concerned, the point of interest is set to fall on Bayer, already searching for to settle hundreds of court cases claiming publicity to its Roundup weedkiller reasons most cancers. Both dicamba and Roundup are produced by way of Monsanto, which Bayer obtained in 2018.

The loss tons extra force on Bayer Chief Executive Officer Werner Baumann, who staked his profession at the $63 billion takeover of Monsanto. Last April, after a couple of Roundup trial losses, Baumann turned into the primary CEO of a primary German corporate in many years to lose a shareholder self assurance vote.

Activist investor Elliott Management later introduced the acquisition a stake within the corporate, elevating the chance of holders pushing to separate up the pharma and agro-chemicals conglomerate. Baumann, a defender of that setup, faces every other shareholder vote in April.

Act Fast

Since dicamba is every other legacy Monsanto product, the newest verdict threatens to undo Bayer’s contemporary momentum. Since June, the inventory has recouped about part of the worth it misplaced following the Roundup trial losses.

Bayer stocks fell up to 3.3% in Frankfurt buying and selling, the sharpest drop in additional than 4 months. The ruling is “a negative for sure,” even though dicamba will most definitely not develop into a headache as large as Roundup, in step with Dennis Berzhanin, an analyst at Pareto Securities in Frankfurt.

The corporate vowed to attraction, pronouncing “there was no competent evidence presented which showed that Monsanto’s products were present” at the Missouri farm and have been liable for the farmer’s losses.

BASF stated it was once shocked by way of the jury’s resolution and would use “all legal remedies available.” The inventory dropped lower than 1% in Germany.

Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond regulation professor who teaches about mass torts, stated Bayer must get on most sensible of this newest state of affairs rapid.

“The sooner you put the fire out on this, the better,” Tobias stated Sunday in an interview. “If every one of these dicamba cases is worth more than $250 million, that’s going to create another multi-billion-dollar headache for Bayer and investors won’t like that one bit.”

Bayer has up to now controlled to steer clear of going again to trial over Roundup and talks have heated up with plaintiff legal professionals towards a imaginable solution of that litigation. Its stocks would most definitely surge if Bayer can shut the Roundup headache for as low as $10 billion, analysts have stated.

The Roundup and dicamba litigation aren’t Bayer’s most effective felony woes. It’s set to visit trial in March within the first of hundreds of court cases claiming it concealed protection dangers of its Essure birth-control instrument.

Other Cases

The corporate is additionally scuffling with court cases by way of a lot of towns alleging that Monsanto infected waterways with poisonous PCBs, a chemical compound broadly utilized in business programs ahead of it was once banned in 1979 over environmental considerations. Bayer has denied wrongdoing over each weedkillers in addition to Essure and PCBs. It additionally has appealed the Roundup verdicts.

Saturday’s resolution to impose $250 million in punishment damages on most sensible of $15 million to compensate farmer Bill Bader would possibly inspire different industrial growers from Arkansas to Illinois to pursue trials slightly than settle their claims over ruined plants. It’s unclear how the award will likely be break up between Bayer and BASF.

Monsanto has been preventing court cases since 2015 over its dicamba product, now referred to as XtendiMax. BASF makes its personal dicamba-based herbicide to be used on its genetically changed seeds.

The corporations say the crop damages stem from farmers making use of the chemical incorrectly, and that dicamba’s present formulations received’t waft if right kind procedures are adopted.

Peach Yields

In the Missouri trial, Bader stated neighbors planted dicamba-resistant cotton engineered by way of Monsanto and sprayed it with the older, easy-drift model of the weedkiller made by way of BASF. The herbicide enveloped his orchards, curling leaves and killing timber.

The corporations’ attorneys introduced statistical proof appearing that Bader’s peach yields had begun to fall previous to 2015. They cited climate occasions, corresponding to hail storms and overdue freezes, because the purpose for declining manufacturing.

Bev Randles, one of Bader’s attorneys, stated the decision sends a message to all U.S. companies.

“There is no giant too big,” she stated. “Everyone has to follow the law.”

The case is Bader Farms v. Monsanto Co., 16-cv-00299, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri (Cape Girardeau).

