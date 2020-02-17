Babysitter kills girl, 3, after stabbing her 10 times with kitchen knife ‘to punish her for toppling DVD player’
Babysitter kills lady, 3, after stabbing her 10 times with kitchen knife ‘to punish her for toppling DVD player’

A BABYSITTER brutally stabbed a three-year-old lady to demise ‘to punish her’ for destructive a DVD participant.

Tamara Kazantseva, 34, used to be sentenced to 20 years in jail for stabbing little Zlata 10 times with a kitchen knife within the village of Vesovaya, central Kazakhstan.

Little Zlata was stabbed ten times with a kitchen knife by babysitter Tamara Kazantseva
Little Zlata, pictured, used to be stabbed ten times with a kitchen knife by means of babysitter Tamara Kazantseva within the village of Vesovaya, central Kazakhstan
Liter
Police reports said Kazantseva was asked to look after Zlata for a few hours by the girl's parents
Police experiences stated Kazantseva used to be requested to appear after Zlata for a couple of hours by means of the lady’s oldsters
KTK

The lady confessed to the stunning killing after being arrested in November ultimate yr.

According to police experiences, Kazantseva used to be simplest requested to appear after Zlata for a couple of hours by means of the lady’s oldsters.

After the fogeys went away, the babysitter left the kid unattended and went to the kitchen the place she boozed on vodka with her boyfriend, 43.

Soon, the inebriated pair went to sleep and had been woken up later by means of a noisy bang, investigators stated.

Kazantseva went to the room the place Zlata used to be on my own to look what took place.

The lady entered the room and noticed a DVD participant that used to be mendacity at the flooring and the crying lady status beside, in keeping with detectives.

This made Kazantseva livid as she rushed to the kitchen and grabbed the knife.

When the babysitter ran again into the room she attacked the defenceless lady and stabbed her with the knife ten times, say Kazakh media.

Kazantseva’s shocked boyfriend instantly referred to as an ambulance after getting into the room and seeing the carnage.

A group of paramedics arrived to search out Zlata mendacity immobile at the flooring in a pool of her personal blood.

‘VIOLENT MURDER’

During a police interrogation, Kazantseva confessed to attacking the infant with the knife. The lady stated that she ‘wanted to punish the child for damaging her DVD player’.

On Saturday, Tamara Kazantseva used to be charged with the homicide of a minor and sentenced to 20 years in jail.

Judge Bekzat Shalgimbaev stated all the way through the sentencing listening to: “The court docket dominated that Tamara Kazantseva is responsible of the violent homicide of the lady, which she dedicated with explicit cruelty.”

Zlata used to be buried at the fourth day after the tragedy.

A villager Saken Smagulov stated: “All people from our neighbourhood came to say goodbye to the poor child. There were shocking marks from wounds on the girl’s neck.”

He added: “Tamara was known as a boozer here. But nobody could imagine that she was able to kill a child.”

Tamara Kazantseva was charged with murder of a minor and sentenced to 20 years in prison
Tamara Kazantseva stated she murdered Zlata as she ‘wanted to punish the child for damaging her DVD player’
KTK

