Are Banks Open on Presidents Day? Bank of America, Chase, Capital One Bank, Wells Fargo

Today, February 17, is Presidents Day 2020, or Washington’s Birthday. It is a countrywide and federal vacation within the U.S. On federal vacations, federal products and services like banks is also affected, however are the banks open or closed on Presidents Day?

Presidents Day used to be made a federal vacation in 1885, when it used to be known as Washington’s Birthday in honor of George Washington. Then, in 1971 the creation of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act supposed that each and every vacation can be celebrated on a Monday, and that’s the reason when Washington’s Birthday turned into extensively referred to as Presidents Day.

As Presidents Day 2020 is a federal vacation, the Federal Reserve Bank will probably be closed all day. Banks within the U.S. normally practice the vacation agenda of the Federal Reserve Bank, however there is also some variations.

A banking buyer withdraws cash from an ATM device in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Robert Alexander/Getty

Banks Closed on Presidents Day 2020

American National BankBancorpSouthBank of AmericaBank of the WestBBVABB&TCapital One BankChaseTown National BankCitibankCitizens BankComerica BankGreenback BankEastern BankConstancy BankFirst Citizens BankFirst National BankHuntingtonKeyBankKitsap Credit UnionM&T BankMilitary Federal Credit UnionOther folks’s United BankPNC BankAreas BankSandy Spring BankSantander BankSunTrust Bank: Traditional places will probably be closed however in-store branches will probably be open.UBank (previously Huntington State Bank)Union BankU.S. Bank: Some places may well be open, please take a look at along with your native department.Wells Fargo

Are Banks Open on Presidents Day 2020?

While many banks will probably be closed, some in-store branches will probably be open and ATMs will serve as as same old. Additionally, cell banking products and services will nonetheless be to be had to make use of on Presidents Day, as will customer support telephone numbers.

In phrases of branches, TD Banks are open on 3 federal vacations: Presidents Day, Columbus Day and Veterans Day. TD Banks is the one main banking chain that has introduced that it’s going to be open on Presidents Day.

What’s open on Presidents Day 2020?

Other public products and services might be suffering from Presidents Day, equivalent to colleges and mail products and services. However, personal companies like eating places, espresso retail outlets, grocery retail outlets and gymnasiums normally stay open. Some retail outlets even be offering offers and reductions to rejoice Presidents Day and different nationwide vacations.

The U.S. Federal and National Holidays

The federal vacations celebrated within the U.S. are New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans’ Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Other main vacations which might be extensively celebrated however don’t seem to be federal vacations are Valentine’s Day, St Patrick’s Day, Good Friday, Easter, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Halloween.