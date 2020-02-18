Amie Harwick, Slain Hollywood Sex Therapist, Asked Court to Protect Her from Ex-Boyfriend

One factor is obvious: Hollywood intercourse therapist Amie Harwick feared ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse sufficient to ask a court docket to factor restraining order in opposition to him—two times.

Online court docket information display the previous Playboy style and health instructor filed for a protecting order in 2011, were given one, after which petitioned the court docket for every other one the next 12 months. The 2d used to be pushed aside for what the docket indexed as “lack of prosecution,” which ceaselessly approach the individual searching for it didn’t apply up.

The courts have been closed for the federal vacation Monday so main points of Harwick’s lawsuits in opposition to Pursehouse weren’t to be had. But the LAPD stated she had noticed him two weeks in the past and had “recently expressed fear” of the 6-foot-Four laptop programmer.

Then, early Saturday morning, Pursehouse allegedly burst into Harwick’s Hollywood Hills house and started attacking her. According to a story issued via police, her roommate used to be so terrified he jumped over a wall to run for assist.

The officials who answered to the home discovered the 38-year-old at the floor, under a third-floor balcony, police famous. She later died on the health center from her accidents. That afternoon, police arrested Pursehouse, 41, at his own residence on suspicion of homicide based totally, partially, at the indicators of a ferocious combat within the house.

The murder drew headlines now not best as a result of Harwick used to be a well known therapist who made common appearances on podcasts and TV presentations, however as a result of she had additionally as soon as been engaged to Price Is Right sport display host Drew Carey. They referred to as it off in 2018.

Carey issued a observation Monday that stated he and Harwick “had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime.”

“She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist,” he stated. ”I’m triumph over with grief. I would really like to thanks prematurely for giving myself and everybody who cherished Amie privateness whilst we attempt to paintings thru this tragic state of affairs.”

Friends and purchasers of Harwick publicly mourned her as a vivacious character and passionate suggest—particularly for girls.

“She was just a good person, who always saw the good in everyone,” professional wrestler Jasmin St. Claire advised The Daily Beast.

St. Claire met Harwick in 2003 when each have been modeling for Coffin Case, a guitar case corporate. St. Claire spread out about issues she used to be having in her marriage on the time.

“Amie was talking to me about it and I thought this girl seems really smart,” she recalled. “I told her, you know, ‘Are you a therapist? You should be a therapist.’”

That used to be already Harwick’s plan. She used to be pursuing a B.A. in psychology at California State Polytechnic University, which she later adopted up with a grasp’s stage from Pepperdine University, in accordance to her ConnectedIn profile.

She arrange a tradition in West Hollywood and just lately advised the streaming display Good Morning LaLaLand lots of her purchasers have been more youthful girls operating thru courting problems, folks coming to phrases with a kink or fetish, or former or present intercourse staff.

Kelsey Darragh, a write for E!’s Dating No Filter, stated on Twitter that she used to be “fucking enraged” to pay attention the horrible information, particularly as a result of Harwick had helped her care for home violence in her personal previous.

“I want everyone to know how badass this woman is. She wore vintage chanel suits with bright red pumps…she made her space feel warm & feminine…she was the DEFINITION of boss bitch. & while she had a ‘take no shit’ attitude she was an incredibly empathic & thoughtful therapist,” Darragh wrote.

She added, “The system fails women.”

Laura Lux, a undies style and DJ, stated she additionally had classes with Harwick when she lived in Los Angeles. “She was such a wonderful person and i can’t put into words how much she did for my mental health. hard to believe it’s even real,” she advised her 342,000 fans on Twitter.

In her bio, Harwick described herself as a former Playboy centerfold who had additionally produced her personal exercise video. In 2014, she wrote The New Sex Bible for Women: The Complete Guide to Sexual Self-Awareness and Intimacy.

In her January look on Good Morning LaLaLand, Harwick stated intercourse remedy used to be a herbal profession selection for her. She stated that as a young person, she may well be discovered sporting round true crime books and feminist zines.

“I was always interested in human behavior, like the dark side of human behavior, and also feminism and sexuality.”

Pursehouse is jailed in lieu of $2 million bail. He is due in court docket on Wednesday. His kinfolk may now not be reached for remark, and it’s not transparent if he has an legal professional.