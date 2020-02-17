Amber Heard Reportedly ‘Blackmailed’ Her Ex-Husband Johnny Depp, Here’s Details Inside

Amber Heard allegedly threatened and undermined Johnny Depp if he didn’t consent to the provisions in their divorce.

In 2016, the “Aquaman” famous person blamed her ex for abusive conduct and home violence at house. Heard even went the level that used to be sharing {a photograph} of her wounded face close to her court docket experiences.

Depp’s Fans Are Waiting For Justice

Yet, round then, Depp’s outdated good friend, Doug Stanhope, used to be at that time persuaded that Heard used to be mendacity. He tried to discover Heard, but only a few folks depended on him. After 4 years, the tables have grew to become, and maximum of Depp’s lovers are searching for fairness for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor.

According to the reputable document, Stanhope conceded that he and Depp’s other partners have identified that Heard used to be abusing the actor. Depp stated that Heard occupied with Depp whilst he used to be at his maximum susceptible. Stanhope and his other pals wouldn’t utter a phrase since they wouldn’t love to be tossed out of the circle.

Other Updates

On Saturday earlier than Depp’s intended assault, Stanhope and his sweetheart, Bingo, visited the entertainer at his house. They noticed that Depp used to be feeling dismal, and so they felt that it used to be a right away results of his mother’s death handiest sooner or later quicker.

“In any case, he opened up in the most powerless of ways that it was his mom, as well as that Amber, was presently going to leave him, taking steps to lie about him freely in any and each conceivable deceptive way on the off chance that he didn’t consent to her terms. Blackmail is the thing that I would envision others may put it, remembering the way for which he is presently being criticized,” he stated.

In the intervening time. Stanhope wasn’t the principle particular person who supported Depp. Paul Bettany and Laurie Holden tweeted about how fantastic of a person Depp is after information broke out that he attacked Heard.

Around a equivalent time, Entertainment Tonight shared two pictures of Heard that gave the impression to be modified. One image presentations the on-screen personality laughing madly handiest 24 hours within the wake of blaming Depp for abuse.