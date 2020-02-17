Alison Brie Suggests a Community Movie Might Be Happening: ‘Stay Tuned’

Alison Brie teased that a Community film may well be going down all over a Q&A consultation, suggesting that the display’s “six seasons and a movie” catchphrase may come true.

In an Ask Me Anything Q&A consultation on Reddit, any individual requested: “Hey Alison, any news about the Community movie?” Brie answered and mentioned she “actually got an interesting call about it this week…stay tuned…”

This is not the primary time Brie has hinted about a Community film, as again in 2015 she mentioned she can be “more hopeful about a movie than a seventh season” and added, “one is more likely than the other, but I don’t know if either will happen.”

A season two episode of Community, titled “Paradigms of Human Memory,” featured a comic story about a failing TV display lasting six seasons and a film, which changed into a catchphrase within the Community fanbase.

Fans believed that the TV collection would run for 6 seasons after which make a film, a plan that the display’s writer, Dan Harmon, appears to be on board with.

In an interview with TV Line, Harmon mentioned it’s most probably that the Community forged would reunite to make a film reasonably than any other season. Harmon mentioned he thinks they are going to: “wait a little bit, let [the cast] explore their awesome careers, and then we get together for an incredible movie.”

Harmon added that he would love the film to be directed by way of Justin Lin, director of Fast and Furious 6 and Star Trek Beyond, and of 3 episodes of Community.

Community has had six seasons thus far, with the primary 5 airing on NBC and the 6th airing on Yahoo Screen, so a film will be the ultimate step in pleasing the fan-made prophecy.

Since the display’s final season aired in 2015, Brie has been running on Glow, a TV collection about girls wrestlers which first aired in 2017, and because the voice of Diane Nguyen in BoJack Horseman.

But possibly Brie and Community’s authentic forged individuals, together with Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Chevy Chase, Ken Jeong, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jim Rash, will make time to reunite on a film.

