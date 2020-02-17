700-Pound Black Bear Killed By Bow and Arrow, Setting New Record

A 700-pound black endure (Ursus americanus) is the biggest of its species to had been shot with a bow and arrow, says bow searching crew the Pope and Young Club.

The killing happened on October 14, 2019, in Morris County, New Jersey, and is thought to be an international file.

According to the orgnaization, a Special Panel of Judges in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, convened via the Pope and Young Club showed it as the biggest bow-harvested black endure in North America on February 8, 2020.

Its cranium used to be measured at 23 5/16 inches, surpassing the former file shot via Robert J. Shuttleworth Jr. in Mendocino County, California, on September 4th, 1993. Shuttleworth’s endure cranium used to be a fragment of an inch smaller at 23 3/16 inches.

“New Jersey, my home state, has its First-Ever World Record Animal!” stated hunter Jeff Melillos, who shot the endure, the Pope and Young Club file. “Many years ago, I read an article in Outdoor Life Magazine stating that the New World Record Black Bear will most likely come from New Jersey. They were spot on, and I never doubted it for one second.”

“I’m very grateful that I get to be a part of all this. Pursuing bears with bow and arrow is a passion of mine.”

View this put up on Instagram

NEW POPE AND YOUNG WORLD RECORD On Saturday, February eighth, the Pope and Young Club convened a Special Panel of Judges in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, right through the Great American Outdoors Show, for a possible P&Y World Record Black Bear. Jeff Melillosâ large endure scored 23 5/16 and is now the biggest bow-harvested black endure in North America. The endure used to be shot in Morris County, New Jersey, on October 14th, 2019. Measurers provide on the Special Panel have been (pictured L to R) Dan Lynch, of Pennsylvania, P&Y Director of Records, Eli Randall, Terry Mollett of Pennsylvania, and Timothy Walsh of New Jersey. With a last ranking of 23 5/16, Jeffâs endure used to be showed as the brand new P&Y World Record Black Bear. This endure surpasses the former World Record shot via Robert J. Shuttleworth Jr., taken in Mendocino County, California, on September 4th, 1993, with a ranking of 23 3/16. “It has been an inspiring journey, to say the least,â said Jeff Melillo. âNew Jersey, my home state, has its First-Ever World Record Animal! Many years ago, I read an article in Outdoor Life Magazine stating that the New World Record Black Bear will most likely come from New Jersey. They were spot on, and I never doubted it for one second. I’m very grateful that I get to be a part of all this. Pursuing bears with bow and arrow is a passion of mine. Iâd also like to recognize the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife for the outstanding effort they put into the management of New Jersey Black Bears. The dedication from our biologists, technicians, and Conservation Officers, make this all possible. I’d also like to give a big thanks to United Bow Hunters of New Jersey. Their organization had a lot to do with getting a bowhunting season for New Jersey black bears. Without their efforts, I would not be writing this.” You can see the life-size mount of this improbable animal on the P&Y Annual Convention in Virginia, March 26th- 28th, as a part of the Bass Pro/Cabelaâs Trophy Tower. The greatest show of World Record, North American, bow-harvested, big-game animals ever assembled. For Convention Information, pass to https://www.pope-young.org/conference/default.asp

A put up shared via Pope & Young Club (@popeandyoungclub) on Feb 13, 2020 at 1:44pm PST

Last yr, New Jersey’s Black Bear Season ran from October 14 to 19 and December nine to 14, and used to be prolonged for some other 4 days between December 18 and 21 as a result of fewer than 20 % of tagged bears have been shot. According to the New Jersey Division of Fish & Wildlife, 315 bears have been killed in general, leading to a harvesting fee of 15.Three %.

Bear searching is a debatable pastime. While its supporters declare it will be important to take care of steadiness and cut back human-bear battle, critics say it’s merciless and indiscriminate.

“This is not about sound science or a way of managing bears, it’s about politics,” Jeff Tittel, New Jersey Sierra Club Director, stated of the hunts in 2010.

According to the Associated Press, the search used to be reintroduced in New Jersey in 2003 when black endure populations have been rising. Governor Phil Murphy promised to prohibit the follow right through his marketing campaign and has thus far banned searching on state lands, which means the 2019 hunt used to be limited to non-public lands. A petition is these days circulating, calling for the hunts to be stopped of their entirety.

It states: “Bears are, in fact, one of the natural world’s most remarkable creatures; their conservation should be based on a foundation of inter-species respect, not an attitude of contempt.”

According to North American Bear Center, the black endure as soon as existed throughout North America from Alaska within the northwest to Florida within the southeast. Today, it may be discovered via maximum of Canada and in 40 of the 50 states, however its vary is extra scattered than it used to be traditionally

A hunter in New Jersey has set the North America file with a 700-pound black endure. Pictured: a black endure in northern Minnesota.

Lynn_Bystrom/iStock