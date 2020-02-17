20 maps charting the rise of the modern megacity





This article is a component of a Fortune Special Report on Rethinking the City.

Over the previous few many years, the inhabitants of Delhi has greater than tripled, to 30 million—and the demanding situations of managing India’s biggest city have higher nearly exponentially. In November, for example, a spike in Delhi’s air pollution maxed out air-quality screens and led to flights to be diverted. Across the globe, swiftly rising megacities are grappling with equivalent issues, from crushed sewers to crippling visitors to buckling infrastructure. According to the United Nations, the international’s city inhabitants was once 746 million in 1950, or about 30% of the general. Today some 4 billion other folks, greater than 50% of the world inhabitants, are living in towns. And by means of 2050, the UN initiatives, 68% of other folks will live in city spaces. At proper are the international’s 20 maximum populous “urban agglomerations,” as outlined by means of the UN’s gadget of measuring prolonged town spaces. Each is looking for the proper blueprint for enlargement.

A model of this newsletter seems in the March 2020 factor of Fortune with the headline “Plotting the Rise of the Megacity.”

