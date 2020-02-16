When Is the 2020 NBA All-Star Game? How to Watch Online, Date, Tip off Time and Rosters

With the business closing date firmly in the rearview reflect and the playoffs nonetheless 3 months away, the NBA’s consideration shifts onto the All-Star Game this weekend.

The 69th version of the league’s annual extravaganza takes position at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday.

As used to be the case remaining 12 months, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named captains of the two groups, via distinctive feature of receiving the maximum votes of their respective meetings.

James decided on Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Luka Doncic as his starters.

The latter makes his first NBA All-Star Game look in simply his 2d season in the league.

Antetokounmpo, in the meantime, opted for Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid and Toronto Raptors Pascal Siakam as the forwards, with Boston Celtics Kemba Walker and Atlanta Hawks Trae Young as the two beginning guards.

While the match will probably be accompanied via the same old razzmatazz, the 2020 installment of the All-Star Game guarantees to be a miles somber affair than in the previous, with Kobe Bryant’s tragic loss of life nonetheless recent in the minds of avid gamers, coaches, and lovers.

The five-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star Game MVP died on January 26 when the helicopter he used to be touring in crashed simply out of doors Los Angeles in Calabasas, California.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and any other seven passengers all perished in the crash.

The NBA has deliberate a sequence of tributes for the Los Angeles Lakers legend, together with the creation of a brand new fourth-quarter structure to the recreation.

The two groups will compete to win each and every of the first 3 quarters, which is able to all get started with a 0-Zero scoreline and be 12 mins lengthy as same old. At the starting of the ultimate length, alternatively, the recreation clock will probably be switched off and a last rating goal will probably be set.

The rating will probably be made up our minds via taking the main staff’s mixed rating in the first 3 quarters and including 24 issues, with the first staff to achieve the goal to be declared the winner.

In different phrases, will have to the rating after the first 3 quarters see certainly one of the two groups up 110-105, the goal rating could be 134. That method certainly one of the two groups would have to rating 24 issues prior to the different staff ratings 29 and vice versa.

The number of 24 is a nod to the quantity Bryant wore all the way through the remaining 10 seasons of his profession.

Here’s all you wish to have to know forward of Sunday.

NBA All-Star Game date and time

The 69th version of the NBA All-Star Game will happen on Sunday, February 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET, with tip off scheduled for eight p.m. ET.

NBA All-Star Game protection

The annual NBA extravaganza will air survive TNT for the 18th consecutive season and can be survive ESPN Radio right through the U.S.

A reside move will probably be to be had by means of TNT’s virtual platforms.

Who are the starters?

Five starters—two guards and 3 frontcourt avid gamers—were decided on from each and every convention by means of a poll involving lovers, media contributors, and present avid gamers.

Fans’ votes accounted for 50 % of the overall vote, whilst media contributors and avid gamers cut up the closing 50 %.

As has been the case since 2018, the two staff captains—LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo—picked 5 starters each and every, however they weren’t required to draft on convention association and place.

Team Giannis starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo—Milwaukee Bucks, aheadTrae Young—Atlanta Hawks, guardKemba Walker—Boston Celtics, guardPascal Siakam—Toronto Raptors, aheadJoel Embiid—Philadelphia 76ers, ahead

Team LeBron starters

LeBron James—Los Angeles Lakers, aheadLuka Doncic—Dallas Mavericks, guardJames Harden—Houston Rockets, guardAnthony Davis—Los Angeles Lakers, aheadKawhi Leonard—Los Angeles Clippers, ahead

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers hug following a recreation at Fiserv Forum on December 19, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Stacy Revere/Getty

Who else is taking part in?

Further to the 10 starters, two guards, 3 frontcourt avid gamers and two wild playing cards from each and every convention were decided on via NBA head coaches and then picked via the two staff captains.

Team Giannis reserves

Kyle Lowry—Toronto Raptors, guardJimmy Butler—Miami Heat, forwardBam Adebayo—Miami Heat, forwardDonovan Mitchell—Utah Jazz, guardBrandon Ingram—New Orleans Pelicans, forwardRudy Gobert—Utah Jazz, forwardKhris Middleton—Milwaukee Bucks, wild card

Team LeBron reserves

Damian Lillard—Portland Trail Blazers, guardNikola Jokic—Denver Nuggets, forwardRussell Westbrook—Houston Rockets, wild cardChris Paul—Oklahoma Thunder, wild cardDomantas Sabonis—Indiana Pacers, forwardBen Simmons—Philadelphia 76ers, guardJayson Tatum—Boston Celtics, wild card