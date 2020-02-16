Trump’s Presidential Motorcade Leads Pace Lap For Daytona 500, Trump Was Grand Marshal

The Daytona 500 is essentially the most infamous race of the season at the NASCAR circuit, and it is also the primary race of the season. It’s change into referred to as the Great American Race. On Sunday, President Donald Trump was the primary commander-in-chief to guide the tempo lap, and he did it together with his presidential motorcade.

Trump’s front to the Daytona International Speedway used to be greater than grand. Fans on the observe were given a flyover from Air Force One because the president arrived, then the president and primary girl Melania Trump made their solution to the observe within the limousine referred to as “The Beast.” The president and primary girl have been offered to the gang, by which the fanatics had intertwined chants of “USA” and “four more years.”

After the making a song of “God Bless America,” an invocation and the nationwide anthem, President Trump delivered the 4 well-known phrases in racing—however he added his personal advent earlier than beginning their engines.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump prepares to present the command “start your engines” previous to the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Photo by way of Chris Graythen/Getty Images

“Daytona International Speedway, we love our country, and it’s truly an honor to be with all of you at the Great American Race,” Trump mentioned earlier than announcing the ones 4 phrases. “Gentlemen, start your engines.”

A voice quickly came visiting the communications gadget, and that message to the president used to be aired on TV:

“Mr. President and first lady, will you please do us the honor of leading the field for the Daytona 500.”

Trump and the primary girl rode in one of the most limousines of a motorcade, and so they made their means across the observe this is two and a part miles.

Then because the race vehicles adopted the common tempo automobile for any other lap, the president spoke to they all thru their headsets.

“Drivers, this is President Trump. It was an honor to open the Daytona 500. Have a phenomenal day, have a great race, be safe. God bless you, we love you,” Trump mentioned.