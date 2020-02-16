The Women Fighting to Expose Olympic Taekwondo Legends Steven and Jean Lopez as Predators

Audrey-Ann LeBlanc used to be a teen in Quebec City, Canada, when she first was conscious about martial arts athlete Steven Lopez. Lopez isn’t a family identify like Simone Biles or Michael Phelps, however in taekwondo circles he’s a famous person. LeBlanc enrolled in categories on the native dojo when she used to be in kindergarten. A couple of years later, in 2000, Steven received his first gold medal on the Sydney Olympics. The following 12 months he received the primary of 5 World Championship titles.

In 2010, the 12 months LeBlanc met Lopez in individual on the Taekwondo U.S. Open in Las Vegas, he had sparred in his 3rd Olympics, this time along side his more youthful brother Mark and sister Diana. It used to be the primary time a troika of siblings had long past to the Olympics in additional than a century, a milestone feted in People mag and at the Tonight display. Moreover, their oldest brother, Jean Lopez, had served as Olympic trainer. “I was awed by that whole family,” LeBlanc informed The Daily Beast. She stated she used to be overjoyed when Steven stopped to have his photo eager about her in Las Vegas; within the {photograph}, he flashes a large smile as he drapes an arm round her shoulder.

LeBlanc stated she figured the picture-posing will be the extent in their interplay and used to be shocked when she bumped into Lopez later and he proposed that they join up that night time. LeBlanc agreed and donned artfully ripped denims and a fitted, checkered pink-and-white best for the instance. “One of those outfits that hopefully looks like you are not trying too hard,” she defined.

Lopez put her comfy, she stated, solicitously strolling her down Las Vegas’ primary strip and then inviting her to dinner. He complimented her French-Canadian accessory and requested about lifestyles in Quebec. At the top of the night time, she stated, he invited her to his resort room. LeBlanc stated ordinarily she would have spurned such an be offering from anyone she had simply met, however Steven got here throughout as in actuality sort. “He seemed interested in me as a person,” she recalled. According to her, they’d consensual intercourse.

Emails from Lopez started to appear in her inbox in a while afterwards. “I never thought things would end up the way they did,” Lopez wrote in a single reviewed through The Daily Beast. “But i am very happy they did! It was very spontaneous. We took advantage of the time we had. Carpe diem! You have a very positive aura about you and it is very refreshing to me. Like I said your [sic] adorable!”

LeBlanc scoured the web for pictures of Steven. “Are you a model?” she requested. “You look so good!” He wrote again, “Model? He he. What pictures did you see? You make me feel good with the nice things you say about me.”

Months later, in May 2010, LeBlanc flew to Dallas to meet with Lopez throughout a taekwondo regional match. She stated that he and some other athlete she had met in Las Vegas, David Montalvo, picked her up on the airport, and Montalvo left them at a resort.

LeBlanc stated that sooner or later over the weekend, she recollects being with Steven in a resort room and taking a couple of sips from a blueberry-Gatorade-vodka concoction he had passed to her. A couple of mins later she began feeling sick. At that time, she stated, she may just nonetheless stroll and Steven led her to some other resort room the place she encountered two of his buddies: one used to be status and some other sat in a chair. LeBlanc recollects that guy requested her to take a seat at the mattress going through him.

“I began to have a feeling that something very bad was going to happen,” LeBlanc stated. She stated she grew to become to Steven, who used to be status beside her, and that he reassured her. “He said something like, ‘It’s okay,’ and began to kiss me and pushed me back onto the bed.” By that time, she claimed, her frame had long past inert and she may just no longer transfer her arms. She stated she has a reminiscence of Steven raping her vaginally whilst some other guy tried to put his penis into her mouth. She stated the very last thing she recollects is the large effort it took to transfer her head away and seeing the 3rd guy lurking within the nook of the room.

LeBlanc stated she didn’t inform somebody what came about—and lots of the main points of the weekend are fuzzy, which professionals say isn’t unusual in trauma survivors. She does understand that she aroused from sleep the following afternoon in her personal resort room, with out a pants on, her head racked with ache.

“I was like, ‘My god, what happened,’” she recalled. “I just wanted to go home.” Montalvo stated that on Sunday night time Steven referred to as him and informed him to select up LeBlanc. He and some other athlete, Amber Means, drove to the resort, the place LeBlanc used to be status in the street. Means recollects LeBlanc gave the impression puzzled, and LeBlanc has just a imprecise reminiscence of being out to dinner with Montalvo and Means that night time.

Steven Lopez, Montalvo remembers, had looked at of the resort and LeBlanc had no position to keep. He gave her the spare mattress in his personal resort room and referred to as a cab to take her to the airport the following morning. He informed The Daily Beast that he had no wisdom of the attack, and LeBlanc stated he used to be no longer concerned.

LeBlanc, who hasn’t ever ahead of spoken publicly in regards to the alleged attack, discovered a 12 months and a part in the past that she is some distance from the one lady to accuse Steven Lopez of rape. Five former U.S. taekwondo athletes have filed swimsuit in U.S. District Court in Colorado, alleging Steven or Jean sexually assaulted them. Their legal professionals say they have got recognized greater than two dozen further girls who allege they have been victimized through the Lopezes. While the claims towards Jean were disregarded, the case is continuing towards Steven on allegations that his sexual abuse of 2 athletes violated federal regulation.

The plaintiffs additionally sued USA Taekwondo and the U.S. Olympic Committee for failing to offer protection to them. Federal Judge Christine Arguello disregarded the claims towards the committee, however the case towards USA Taekwondo is ongoing.

Through their lawyer Howard Jacobs, Steven and Jean Lopez denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, together with the fees leveled through LeBlanc. In media interviews, the brothers have vehemently denied the accusations. “If you can only imagine what it is like being accused of such heinous things,” Steven informed KRIV, native Fox associate in Houston, ultimate 12 months. In 2017, he made an identical denials to USA Today, that have been echoed through Jean Lopez, who informed the paper, “I’ve never been inappropriate with anyone.”

The Lopez brothers have no longer confronted prison fees, however in overdue 2019, a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., used to be convened to examine the dealing with of sexual abuse allegations through the U.S. Olympic Committee and its associates. According to the Orange County Register, the grand jury has asked depositions from two present and one former U.S. Olympic Committee worker. Rhonda Sweet, a former USA Taekwondo board member, has additionally given testimony to the grand jury, in accordance to a supply with wisdom of the location. And ultimate month, an lawyer from the U.S. Department of Justice met with LeBlanc in Quebec City and interviewed her in regards to the alleged gang rape in Dallas.

To make sure, taekwondo isn’t the one Olympic recreation racked with allegations of sexual misconduct. The maximum infamous case, after all, issues former USA Gymnastics crew physician Larry Nassar, who molested loads of women and girls below the guise of clinical remedy. But coaches in Olympic sports activities together with determine skating, swimming, and horseback driving even have been banned for sexually abusing feminine athletes.

Even towards that backdrop, taekwondo sticks out. For something, the 2 males who’ve been accused of serial predation have been on the best of the game: Steven Lopez has been referred to as “taekwondo’s Michael Jordan” and Jean Lopez used to be the Olympic trainer. The 5 girls who sued the Lopezes—Mandy Meloon, Heidi Gilbert, Kay Poe, Gabriela Joslin, and Amber Means—have been one of the crucial maximum promising American feminine martial arts athletes in their era. They argue they have been squeezed out of the game after being victimized through Jean or Steven or—on the subject of Meloon, Gilbert, and Joslin—each males.

“The conditions under which they could compete were to submit to the Lopez brothers’ sexual demands,” says Jon Little, one of the most girls’s lawyers. “It was pay-to-play, pure and simple. Except in this case paying meant having sex with Steven or Jean Lopez—or both of them.”

In no less than two instances, the abuse allegedly went past being sexually violated through one of the most Lopez brothers. LeBlanc isn’t the one one that alleges Steven Lopez subjected her to a gang rape: Amber Means, a former member of the junior USA Taekwondo crew who met LeBlanc throughout her go back and forth to Dallas, stated within the athletes’ lawsuit and in an interview with The Daily Beast that he did the similar to her in 2008, simply ahead of the summer season Olympics. Means had recognized Steven since she joined the Lopezes’ coaching studio, Elite Taekwondo, as a 13-year-old. She used to be 18 the summer season she says she authorised Steven’s invitation to a get-together at his buddy’s apartment. She stated that once she took a couple of sips from a drink he gave her, she blacked out.

“It wasn’t an, ‘Ooh, I feel queasy feeling,” Means stated. “I was lucid and then it all went dark.” Means stated she puzzled Steven about what had came about tomorrow however he waved away her questions. But later, she stated, he informed her they’d had sexual sex and then he left, returning to in finding the landlord of the apartment having intercourse along with her. Means stated she protested that used to be in impact a gang rape, as a result of she were subconscious. Lopez, she alleged, informed her she “looked alright to him.” She stated she didn’t record Steven on the time as a result of she believed it could be futile: “The rules didn’t apply to the Lopezes. Steven was the star.”

And Steven Lopez used to be a celeb. As he writes in Family Power, a guide he co-authored along with his siblings in 2009, the U.S. Olympic Committee used to be paying him $6,500 a month, one of the beneficiant stipends to a summer season athlete in 2008. The Committee used to be additionally operating USA Taekwondo when Jean Lopez used to be put in as one in every of two nationwide crew coaches in 2006. This is very abnormal: Generally, the group has an arm’s period courting to the 50 sports activities it oversees. It doles out cash and assets and delegates the logistics of opting for Olympic groups to nationwide governing our bodies, like USA Swimming and USA Racquetball. In the mid aughts, despite the fact that, USA Taekwondo went bankrupt and the Committee took over its governance. When the game used to be popping out of probation, the USOC persevered overlaying the wage for Jean Lopez and the opposite nationwide crew trainer.

From a purely monetary point of view, backing the Lopezes made sense. Historically, successful—particularly on the Olympic Games—has been the metric through which the committee measured luck. The committee’s former leader government, Scott Blackmun, put it succinctly in a speech he gave on the National Press Club in 2014, 4 years ahead of he stepped down below drive for a way he treated the Nassar scandal: “For us, it’s all about medals. How do we help American athletes get medals put around their necks at the Olympic and Paralympic games?”

Since the explosion of sexual abuse scandals during the last two years, the committee has made athletes’ protection extra of a concern. “We’ve taken action to affirmatively place athlete well-being and strong, smart governance on an equal footing with sustained competitive excellence,” stated spokesman Mark Jones in a commentary. “That unified commitment is central to our mission as an organization and will ensure the success and safety of Team USA athletes for years to come.”

To make sure, each and every country needs to maximize their medal rely on the Games. The Olympic motion within the United States, on the other hand, is arguably below better monetary drive to accomplish that than in nations such as the United Kingdom or Australia, the place the government is helping fund the nationwide groups. In 1978, the U.S. Congress gave the U.S. Olympic Committee what’s arguably a extra precious commodity: a monopoly over the Olympic trademark. This highbrow belongings has been interpreted to come with the entirety from the picture of the intertwined 5 rings and the sector “Olympian” to words together with “Going for the gold” and “Let the Games Begin.” The marketability of the ones houses are reinforced through Team USA’s dominance of the rostrum and the expertly engineered montages about four a.m. coaching wakeups and moms running 3 jobs to pay for skating courses. At the 2016 Games, Team USA introduced house 121 medals—just about two times as many as the runner-up, China. That haul, and the tales in the back of them, helped the Olympic Committee pull in $340 million that 12 months, most commonly from broadcast rights and sponsorships.

The Lopezes jointly have produced 5 medals, and they have got a compelling non-public tale. Their folks emigrated from Honduras within the early 1970s, and the siblings performed up their American Dream cred in interviews, describing how they practiced martial arts kicks within the basement in their early life house in Texas.

Steven, specifically, proved to be an efficient pitchman. In addition to his athletic prowess, he’s strikingly good-looking, with chiseled options and black hair he every now and then types right into a pompadour. People mag named him one in every of their “hottest bachelors” in 2004. Four years later, Coca-Cola incorporated him in its “Six Pack” advert marketing campaign (he used to be one in every of six athletes, together with LeBron James, who graced the packaging at the beverage within the lead-up to the Games). The Lopezes’ recreation might garner “blink-and-you-miss it” TV protection, however they contributed to the medal rely and supplied a compelling up-from-the-bootstraps tale. Some of the ladies they coached and competed with, on the other hand, say the Lopezes’ upward push value them their very own Olympic goals and left emotional scars they undergo to at the present time.

Martial arts can instill self-discipline and self assurance. The tradition of those sports activities, on the other hand, too can make practitioners inclined to predation. Taekwondo originated in Korea some 2,000 years in the past as some way to educate army conscripts; absolute deference to hierarchy is a part of its DNA. Before every elegance, scholars bow to their trainer, whom they name sensei or grasp. Don Parker, who chaired USA Taekwondo’s ethics committee, got here to imagine that abusers strategically carved out careers within the recreation. “It offers unquestioned compliance, and some people took advantage of that,” Parker defined.

Serving as a taekwondo trainer vested Jean Lopez with authority. The indisputable fact that he used to be the Olympic trainer additionally made him the gatekeeper to the Games and explains why feminine athletes relocated to Sugar Land, Texas, to educate at Elite Taekwondo, even after he allegedly assaulted them. According to Jean Lopez’s accusers, he has engaged in predatory conduct for many years.

Meloon stated she first encountered him in 1995 on the Olympic coaching middle in Colorado Springs, Colorado, when she used to be most effective 13, and Jean 21. In the athletes’ lawsuit and in an interview with The Daily Beast, she stated he made beside the point advances, asking whether or not she used to be a virgin and giving her {a photograph} of himself dressed in not anything however a towel. Two years later, once they have been a part of the U.S. delegation to the World Championships in Cairo, she stated, Jean entered her resort room in the course of the night time, pulled down her pajama bottoms, and inserted his finger into her vagina.

“I just pretended to be sleeping,” she stated. “It’s like you leave your body as it’s happening.” The following day, she stated, Lopez pulled her apart and stated he were inebriated the night time ahead of. Meloon stated she took it as a tacit apology—and an attraction to keep quiet.

Meloon’s roommate in Cairo used to be Kay Poe, who the former 12 months, on the age of 14, had transform the youngest ever member of the U.S. National Taekwondo Team. She stated that on the Olympic Training Center, she evolved a “puppy dog” weigh down on Jean Lopez, who used to be 9 years her senior. By her account within the lawsuit, she had sexual sex with Jean at a match in Canada in 1999, when she used to be 17 years outdated and he used to be 26. “It was never a relationship,” she stated.

On a aircraft trip to meet in Croatia later that 12 months, she says he coerced her into giving him a hand process at the aircraft. In 2002, at a match in Orlando, Florida, Poe stated, Lopez was so inebriated she had to assist him to his room. She alleged that ahead of she used to be in a position to depart, he pinned her to the ground and dry humped her till he ejaculated. “What are you doing?” she stated she shouted at him. “You are married!” Poe stated she used to be disgusted and offended, however didn’t divulge heart’s contents to somebody with the exception of her boyfriend on the time. (The boyfriend may just no longer be reached for remark.)

If she had informed her buddy and teammate Heidi Gilbert, she would possibly have realized that Lopez allegedly attacked her in virtually exactly the similar manner at a contest in Quito, Ecuador, that very same 12 months. Like Meloon, Gilbert additionally determined to transfer to Sugar Land to educate at Elite in spite of the incident. “Your Olympic dreams are so strong,” she informed The Daily Beast, “that you are willing to rationalize situations you shouldn’t.” She stated that whilst she used to be in Texas, Jean did not anything untoward. But as is detailed within the lawsuit, in 2003, on the World Championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Gilbert alleges that Jean Lopez drugged her and attempted to sexually attack her.

Gilbert stated she determined she may just now not educate with the Lopezes. She reluctantly gave up her Olympic aspirations and in the long run relocated to California. Meloon remained in Texas, coaching at Elite. She used to be appeared as virtually positive to make the 2008 Olympic crew. “She was an incredible fighter,” says Lynnette Love, a trainer with the U.S. Paralympic Taekwondo Team. “We all thought she would win a gold medal.” In addition to her force to make it to the rostrum, Meloon had non-public reason why to keep within the Lopezes’ orbit: She used to be concerned with Steven Lopez. In truth, in a while after relocating to Texas, she moved in with him.

It used to be a conflict-ridden courting from the beginning, she stated. One supply of hysteria used to be what she perceived to be Lopez’s fixation with younger ladies. Meloon stated she spotted how Steven showered a middle-school taekwondo athlete, Nina Zampetti, with consideration.

Zampetti stated that during 2000, when she used to be 14 years outdated and Steven used to be 23, he lured her to the bed room he shared with Meloon in Sugar Land, Texas, and had her carry out oral intercourse on him. Zampetti says she informed Steven’s more youthful sibling Diana on the time. It wasn’t till a number of years in the past that Zampetti confided in her older sister, Connie, who showed to The Daily Beast that she used to be informed. In April 2018, Nina filed a record with the Fort Bend police division, however it used to be too overdue to pursue prison fees.

Meloon didn’t be informed of the ones allegations till two years in the past, however she felt that women have been in peril as lengthy as the Lopezes have been on the best of the taekwondo hierarchy. In 2006 she wrote a letter to David Askinas, the previous CEO of USA Taekwondo, detailing Jean Lopez’s alleged beside the point conduct on the Olympic Training Center and the alleged attack in Cairo. “I do not feel comfortable with him working with minors unsupervised,” she wrote. That similar 12 months, she additionally says she spoke with a high-ranking reputable at the USA Olympic Committee about abuse she alleges Steven Lopez had inflicted on her. By that time, their courting used to be over and Meloon feared for her protection.

According to a Sugar Land police record from May 2006, which is cited within the lawsuit, Steven broke into her new house after she moved out; the police officer famous that Meloon described feeling “scared that [Steven might] return” and that Steven didn’t “believe that the relationship was over.” (After submitting the record, Meloon declined to press fees.) In the lawsuit, she additionally alleges that Steven bodily beat her in Madrid, Spain, once they have been touring for a match and on two separate events raped her. The then-head of USA Taekwondo, David Askinas, characterised Meloon’s tale as “not credible” to the Colorado Springs Gazette in 2007 (Askinas may just no longer be reached for remark.) Meloon used to be in the long run kicked off america Taekwondo crew after posts she made on social media have been deemed to violate the game’s code of behavior. The Lopezes, in the meantime, went on to constitute Team USA on the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

That used to be the ultimate Games during which Steven Lopez medaled. He sparred in 2012 and 2016—once more below the tutelage of Jean—however his advancing age and a brand new scoring device allowed a brand new era of global combatants to beat him. The Lopezes’ popularity used to be additionally catching up with them. In 2015, USA Taekwondo employed an out of doors lawyer, David Alperstein, to examine the brothers. Throughout 2016, he carried out interviews with Meloon, Means, Gilbert, and Gaby Joslin, a former taekwondo athlete who had began coaching at Elite as a teen. She informed The Daily Beast that during 2012 Jean—whom she were intermittently concerned with—violently raped her, leading to an ectopic being pregnant. She additionally alleges that during 2006 Steven assaulted her in a resort room once they have been each competing at a match in Bonn, Germany.

Alperstein hinted in his correspondence with the Lopezes’ accusers that he had discovered it tricky to deliver a disciplinary case as the 2016 Games approached. “Now that the Olympics are over and things are settling down, I want to get moving again on the Steven Lopez disciplinary case,” Alperstein wrote in an e mail he despatched to Gilbert. He additionally appeared that he believed their tales. “Thank you very much, Gabby, for your attention,” he emailed Joslin. “I know this is a difficult subject. I’ll do whatever I can to assist you and other victims of Jean Lopez and other predators who have used sport to abuse innocent athletes.” (When contacted through The Daily Beast, Alperstein stated he used to be “not in a position where I can offer a comment.”) In 2017, he handed on his investigation to a brand new entity, the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which introduced in April of that 12 months.

The Olympic Committee first proposed developing an impartial group to police sexual abuse in 2013, 3 years after USA Swimming used to be rocked through scandals. After Larry Nassar’s crimes towards gymnasts was nationwide information, the committee supplied assets for SafeSport to open. The Lopez investigation used to be one in every of its first instances and Steven seems to were riled through the scrutiny. In June 2017, he despatched a 1,200-word e mail to Blackmun, then head of the Olympic Committee, lamenting what Lopez described as a malicious try to ruin his athletic profession.

“I knew I was innocent. Hearing that affirmation from the judge, was a huge sigh of relief.”

— Steven Lopez

“To those who know me, or to anyone that’s followed my career, it has always been apparent that I accept the inherent challenges that come with competitive sports, and have overcome them time and time again through my performance,” he wrote. “However, I now face unprecedented attacks off the mat, and not from foreign competitors, but from the one body whose sole purpose is to provide me with the environment and means to perform at the highest level of our sport.”

Steven Lopez closed the letter with an attraction to Blackmun for “a full-fledged investigation to put an end to this institutionalized witch hunt and culture of mediocrity.” Blackmun gave a handy guide a rough reaction. “Steven,” he wrote, “I find this terribly disconcerting.” An investigation, he promised, could be coming.

The results of that investigation used to be no longer what Steven Lopez seems to have envisioned. In September 2018, SafeSport banned him from festival; Jean were suspended six months previous. There used to be a hitch, despite the fact that. SafeSport’s code allows athletes to ask for an arbitration listening to to contest a sanction, and the Lopezes exercised that proper. The girls’s legal professionals suggested them towards attesting, partially as a result of they doubt the U.S. Center for SafeSport is actually self reliant from the Olympic Committee. SafeSport derives virtually all of its investment from the committee and for the primary 12 months of its life one in every of its highest-ranking officers had prior to now labored on the committee as the in-house lawyer dealing with sexual abuse court cases. “Having a client speak to those guys would be like giving your opposing counsel an inside look into your case,” Little informed The Daily Beast.

Dan Hill, spokesman for the U.S. Center for SafeSport, counters that the group is impartial. “We suspended [the Lopezes], after a thorough investigation” he informed The Daily Beast. Zampetti had filed a record detailing the abuse she says Steven Lopez had inflicted on her when she used to be a minor and the Center imposed the everlasting ban on Steven in response to her criticism.

The indisputable fact that her allegations have been relayed through a SafeSport investigator, whilst Lopez testified on his personal behalf, does seem to have had an affect at the arbitrator, Jeff Kaplan. According to USA Today, Kaplan wrote in his record that “Lopez testified in a manner consistent with someone who is falsely accused.” The indisputable fact that Zampetti didn’t talk on her personal behalf, Kaplan wrote, intended “questions about her credibility are left unanswered.” While Zampetti had informed the SafeSport investigators she had confided in her sister and Diana Lopez, Diana testified she had by no means been informed. Kaplan concluded that “the Center has failed to prove by a preponderance of the evidence” that Steven used to be in charge. A couple of weeks after Steven’s ban used to be lifted, an arbitration panel lifted Jean’s ban as neatly. (Again, the ladies making the allegations didn’t testify at the recommendation in their recommend, and the arbitrators stated they have been left with “insufficient evidence to support the allegations by a preponderance of the evidence.”)

The brothers have portrayed those rulings as an entire vindication. “It was a relief because the whole time I knew I was innocent,” Jean informed Fox 26. On the Catholic Sports Radio podcast, Steven credited a better energy for the arbitrator’s resolution. “Praise God it came out the way that it did,” he stated. “Victory for the kingdom.” The brothers, on the other hand, have encountered a roadblock: Audrey-Ann LeBlanc’s allegations, and the ones of the U.S. athletes, have been forwarded to the World Taekwondo Federation. The group briefly banned Steven and Jean Lopez from competing, pending an investigation, which means that they’re barred from representing no longer simply Team USA however any country on the earth.

Their accusers, in the meantime, have spent years making an attempt to rebuild their lives after leaving the game. Meloon used to be briefly homeless and had to take safe haven in girls’s shelters. In 2015, she used to be sentenced to two years in jail for assaulting a sheriff’s deputy. Gilbert, who has taught taekwondo to give a boost to herself and her son as a unmarried dad or mum, stated she used to be suicidal after giving up her Olympic aspirations. “Those men took something away from me I can never get back,” she stated.

Meloon and Gilbert and the opposite U.S. feminine athletes have been no less than in a position to divulge heart’s contents to every different. For LeBlanc, studying she used to be simply one of the alleged sufferers has been a disorienting and but maintaining enjoy. She had felt powerless to check out to hang Steven Lopez responsible: She wasn’t an American resident and Lopez used to be a martial arts legend. Then, in 2018, Amber Means remembered the younger lady she had met in Dallas 8 years previous. She forwarded LeBlanc’s identify to the athletes’ lawyer, and LeBlanc, for the primary time, spoke about the very worst night time of her lifestyles.

“Now, it’s like I realize that whole time, I wasn’t alone,” LeBlanc says. “I wasn’t the only one.”