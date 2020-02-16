Slam Dunk Contest Ripped by Twitter After Aaron Gordon Loses Despite Perfection, and Dunk Over Tacko Fall

Aaron Gordon had an excellent night time acting on the Slam Dunk Contest all through the Saturday night time occasions on the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. That is, till Gordon’s remaining dunk was once him flying over a participant who’s 7-foot, 5-inches, during which the judges’ general rating deemed him not up to best possible.

Gordon had two dunks with best possible ratings of 50 within the opening spherical, and then he had two extra best possible ratings within the finals, however so did fellow finalist Derrick Jones Jr., which despatched the 2 right into a sudden-death dunk-off.

Gordon, who performs for the Orlando Magic, were given his 5th 50 of the night time, and Jones (Miami Heat) matched it with a 50. Jones then led off the second one spherical of the dunk-off with a dunk that was once not up to best possible—the 5 judges mixed to present him a 48. Three of them gave him an excellent 10 whilst two of them delivered nines.

Aaron Gordon #00 of the Orlando Magic appears on all through the second one part in opposition to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 06, 2020 in New York City.

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Gordon then wanted only one dunk to overcome Jones. Gordon pulled Tacko Fall to assist him with it. Fall is a 7-Five participant and fan favourite who stood close to the basket and held the ball at the back of his neck whilst dealing with towards the rim. Gordon temporarily approached, took flight, grabbed the ball whilst hovering over Fall’s top and slammed the ball throughout the hoop.

He waited for his rating. Then it seemed: 9-10-9-9-10. He scored a 47, which supposed Jackson walked away with the 2020 Slam Dunk championship.

“It’s a wrap. I feel like I should have two trophies. So it’s over for that,” Gordon mentioned after the competition.

Aaron Gordon says he may not do the dunk contest once more:

Not handiest had been the TNT announcers furious on reside TV, Twitter sounded off on it as neatly, pondering Gordon were given robbed of a 2nd dunk name on his resume.

Aaron Gordon meets the media, smiling, says: “What are we doing, man? Who set the dunk contest up, who set this up?”

Just consider @ColeyMick,

Dwight Howard were given a 49 for placing on a Halloween gown and making a beautiful elementary oop dunk..

Aaron Gordon dunked over the Empire State Building and were given a 47…

You will have to be embarrassed about your self, DWade.

There was once former Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade, who was once some of the 5 judges, and some of the 3 who gave Gordon a 9, that despatched the Heat’s Derrick Jones to victory.

“Dwight Howard got a 49 for putting on a Halloween costume and making a pretty basic oop dunk… Aaron Gordon dunked over the Empire State Building and got a 47… You should be ashamed of yourself, DWade.”

In the post-dunk press convention, Gordon mentioned he will have to be rewarded for now not handiest 4 best possible dunks in legislation, however for extra perfection.

“Magic’s Aaron Gordon after controversial Slam Dunk Contest loss to Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr.: “We’re right here to do 4 dunks. It will have to be the most productive out of 4 dunks. I did 4 instantly 50s — 5 instantly 50s. It’s over. It’s a wrap. Let’s pass house.””

