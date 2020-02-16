Pastor Says God Will Protect U.S. From Coronavirus Because Trump Administration Sided With ‘Life in the Womb’

Conservative pastor Hank Kunneman just lately claimed that God will save Americans from the new coronavirus as a result of President Donald Trump’s management has “aligned themselves” with the proper aspect of existence.

Speaking to the Lord of Hosts church all the way through a carrier in Omaha, Nebraska final Sunday, Kunneman prophesied that electorate in the U.S. won’t must concern the coronavirus as a result of God will “give mercy.”

“Listen to the words that I speak to you at this moment, says the living God. Why do you fear, United States? For I have spoken to you before and I will speak to you again, I have extended and opened a window of mercy to this nation at this time. Therefore, the virus that they speak of, the bright prognostication, the diagnosis, the fear, my mercy is the quarantine that shall be greater than what they have spoken to you, United States,” the pastor mentioned, prior to crediting the Trump management for God’s “mercy.”

“And because of the administration that stands in this land, who honor me, who honour the covenants of your forefathers and of the Constitution. And because they have aligned themselves with Israel and because they have sided on the right side of life—life in the womb, life given outside of the womb—there I give life to this nation and I give mercy,” Kunneman added. “Do not fear. This virus is the spirit of God.”

Newsweek reached out to Kunneman by the use of telephone for additional remark, however used to be not able to talk to the pastor prior to e-newsletter.

Chinese officers on Saturday showed 2,641 new instances of coronavirus, bringing the general collection of recognized to kind of 66,000 throughout the mainland, with the loss of life toll at 1,523.

There were 15 instances of coronavirus in the United States. One American citizen has died from the virus in China.

Recently, a visitor on televangelist Jim Bakker’s display prompt {that a} product bought through Bakker may kill the virus. Naturopathic Dr. Sherrill Sellman on Wednesday mentioned that Silver Solution, an merchandise available for purchase on Bakker’s web site, successfully boosts the immune device and may make those that devour it much less at risk of contracting the virus.

“Well, let’s say [Silver Solution] hasn’t been tested on this strain of the coronavirus, but it’s been tested on other strains of the coronavirus and has been able to eliminate it within 12 hours,” she mentioned. “Totally eliminate it. Kills it, deactivates it. And then it boosts your immune system so then you can support the recovery, because when you kill the virus, then the immune system comes into action to clear it out.”

“So you want a vibrant immune system as well as an ability to deactivate these viruses,” Sellman added.

