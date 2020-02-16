Orange County Police Will Not Help ICE With Immigration Arrests as Trump Admin Puts Pressure on Sanctuary Cities

Law enforcement businesses in Orange County, California stated they wouldn’t lend a hand implement federal immigration regulations after it used to be reported that the Trump management plans to ship specifically skilled brokers into sanctuary towns.

The Santa Ana Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Department advised Fox 11 Los Angeles that they didn’t toughen immigration enforcement movements, with Orange County spokesperson Carrie Braun pronouncing they’d an obligation to give protection to other folks “regardless of citizenship.”

Both departments printed that they wouldn’t be serving to immigration enforcement officials after The New York Times reported on Friday that President Donald Trump’s management used to be making plans to ship 100 officials from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to paintings with Immigration and Customers Enforcement (ICE) officials in arresting immigrants who entered the rustic illegally that had been residing in so-called sanctuary towns.

The Times added that the brokers had been anticipated to be despatched to a number of towns from February thru to May, together with Los Angeles and San Francisco in California.

Officers from the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) can be amongst the ones despatched to paintings with ICE. Customs and Border Protection says brokers within the unit reply to “high-risk incidents requiring specialized skills and tactics.”

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), agent is helping detain an immigrant on October 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

John Moore/Getty

In a observation equipped to Fox 11 Los Angeles concerning the management’s plans, Santa Ana Police Department spokesperson Paul Eakins stated the authority used to be “aware of the federal policy change,” however added, “The Santa Ana Police Department does not support or participate in immigration enforcement actions.”

Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun additionally advised the hole that the regulation enforcement company “never has and never will enforce immigration law at the street level.”

Texas Sheriff Says ICE Blindsided His Rural County With Thursday Sting

Read extra

She added that the dep.’s responsibility used to be to “protect the safety and well being of all in our community, regardless of citizenship status.”

Newsweek has contacted the Santa Ana and Orange County departments for remark, and can replace this text with any reaction. ICE has additionally been contacted for remark.

A spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection showed to the Times that it deliberate on sending 100 officials to paintings with ICE with a view to “enhance the integrity of the immigration system.”

ICE appearing director Matthew Albence additionally showed that officials had been being deployed to his company in a observation to the newspaper, including that bolstering of its ranks used to be a reaction to sanctuary town insurance policies on immigration enforcement.

The Trump management’s newest transfer to ramp up sanctuary town arrests adopted the Justice Department’s choice to record proceedings towards 3 “sanctuary” government on Monday.

Attorney General William Barr introduced the proceedings had been being filed towards King County in Washington and the states of California and New Jersey, CBS News reported.