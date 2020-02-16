New York Man Charged With Alleged Repeated Rape of 11-Year-Old Girl in Her Home

A person accused of time and again raping an 11-year-old lady in her New York City house has been arrested. Andre Clarke, 45, used to be taken into custody an afternoon after police issued an attraction for details about his whereabouts after he allegedly raped the kid in her house on Saturday morning.

Clarke has been charged with 3 counts of rape, 3 counts of sexual abuse and 3 counts of appearing in a way injurious to a kid, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department showed to Newsweek.

Police issued the general public attraction to find Clarke, of Staten Island, after he allegedly raped the woman within her house in the Brownsville community of Brooklyn.

— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) February 16, 2020

Police stated they won a record that Clarke had raped the woman within her house at round nine a.m. on Saturday. Emergency services and products answered to the place of abode and took the woman to health center in a strong situation, police stated.

Clarke used to be apprehended at a resort in the borough of Queens simply after five a.m. on Sunday, NBC New York reported.

“Andre Clarke, the suspect from yesterday’s rape has been apprehended,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted on Sunday morning. “Excellent work by Brooklyn North Violent Felony Squad and Special Victims for locating the suspect and making the apprehension. Keep up the great work and as always, stay safe!”

The New York Police Department stated the investigation is ongoing. It used to be no longer in an instant transparent how Clarke knew his alleged sufferer.

Before Clarke’s arrest, police had introduced a praise of as much as $2,500 for info on his whereabouts.

According to the Rape, Abuse And Incest National Network (RAINN), perpetrators of kid sexual abuse are frequently identified to the sufferer.

The non-profit says statistics display that in 93 p.c of circumstances reported to legislation enforcement, the sufferers know the wrongdoer. The wrongdoer is a circle of relatives member in 34 p.c of circumstances, an acquaintance in 59 p.c of circumstances and a stranger in best 7 p.c.

RAINN additionally says that kid sexual abuse is a standard drawback—with kid protecting services and products substantiating or discovering proof for a declare of kid sexual abuse each 9 mins.

One in nine ladies and 1 in 53 boys underneath the age of 18 revel in sexual abuse or attack by the hands of an grownup, in step with RAINN.

Anyone with details about this incident is prompt to name NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted at the CrimeStoppers site or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

