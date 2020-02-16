Men’s College Basketball Has Eight Upsets Saturday as Nine Ranked Teams Lose, Including No. 5 Louisville

Selection Sunday for the NCAA males’s basketball event is precisely 4 weeks away, and the outlook continues to be slightly murky when looking to are expecting which groups will likely be the place and who’re the favorites.

There had been 9 ranked groups that misplaced on Saturday, together with 8 who had been crushed via unranked groups in the newest Associated Press ballot.

Here’s what came about Saturday:

No. 5 Louisville misplaced at Clemson, 77-62

No. 10 Seton Hall misplaced at Providence, 74-71

No. 11 Auburn misplaced at Missouri, 85-73

No. 14 West Virginia misplaced at No. 1 Baylor, 70-59

No. 19 Butler misplaced at house to Georgetown, 73-66

No. 20 Houston misplaced at SMU, 73-72

No. 22 Illinois misplaced at Rutgers, 72-57

No. 24 Texas Tech misplaced at Oklahoma State, 73-70

No. 25 LSU misplaced at Alabama, 88-82

What does this imply?

Well, Louisville may just slip from the highest 10 after a 15-point loss whilst no different most sensible 10 workforce misplaced Saturday, and as No. 12 (Kentucky) and No. 13 (Penn State) each and every received after No. 10 and No. 11 each misplaced. However, No. 8 Florida State misplaced a detailed sport at No. 7 Duke previous this week. The ACC appears to be a medley of the ones 3 groups on the most sensible in their convention.Kentucky takes excessive spot within the SEC with its win, as losses via Auburn and LSU broke up the former three-way tie. However, Kentucky has an upcoming sport at LSU, which appeared excellent this season till losing 4 in their remaining 5 video games.West Virginia has fallen on exhausting occasions in recent years, and Baylor is still a cast No. 1 workforce and nearly a lock for a No. 1 seed within the event—in all probability a No. 1 general seed in the event that they proceed their streak.No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 4 San Diego State proceed to solidify their scores with wins, and No. 3 Kansas nonetheless has a possibility for a No. 1 general rating with the rest of its Big 12 agenda and convention event, and a possibility to united states Baylor.The Big Ten may just nonetheless get 10 groups into the event, possibly 11. The convention had most effective 4 groups within the Top 25 getting into the weekend, however the energy of the Big Ten is healthier than different meetings.

Sunday agenda with ranked groups (occasions ET):

No. 4 San Diego State at Boise State, Four p.m.

No. 15 Villanova at Temple, 1 p.m.

Utah at No. 17 Oregon, nine p.m.

No. 21 Iowa at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Selection Sunday

The variety display for the NCAA males’s basketball event will likely be Sunday, March 15, 2020, on the conclusion of all convention tournaments. The first two video games will start on March 17, and the following two will likely be March 18. The subregional play will start on Thursday, March 19 with 16 video games, adopted via 16 video games day after today.

Ron Harper Jr. #24 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights leads the workforce onto the court docket earlier than a faculty basketball sport in opposition to the Illinois Fighting Illini at Rutgers Athletic Center on February 15, 2020 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers defeated Illinois 72-57.

Photo via Rich Schultz/Getty Images