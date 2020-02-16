Live Stream, Auditions, Airtime and More Show Info

The seek is formally on for the following American Idol. The tune pageant sequence will premiere its new season Sunday on ABC.

The premiere marks the truth pageant’s 18th season total, however it’s only its 3rd season airing on ABC. The display—created by means of former American Idol pass judgement on Simon Cowell—at first debuted on Fox in the summertime of 2002. ABC obtained the rights to this system in 2017, throughout which period it all started airing within the iciness and was once expanded to incorporate extra judges and an in-house mentor.

Read on for all of the information at the season premiere beneath.

From left, Lionel Richie, Ryan Seacrest, Katy Perry, Bobby Bones and Luke Bryan on “American Idol.” Season 18 starts February 16.

ABC/Eliza Morse

When does American Idol air?

Season 18 will premiere Sunday at eight p.m. EST on ABC.

Can American Idol be are living streamed?

Viewers can circulate the display on any good instrument by means of ABC’s website online or app, however they’ll desire a cable supplier login to get right of entry to the circulate. Hulu subscribers with Plus Live products and services can watch the display in actual time, as can the ones with YouTube TV.

Who are the 2020 judges?

Singers Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are again as judges at the new season. Bobby Bones returns in a mentor capability and will paintings with the incoming contestants. Of route, Ryan Seacrest, an govt manufacturer of the display, will probably be readily available as American Idol host, a place he is held for the reason that pageant first debuted 18 years in the past.

When does vote casting get started?

Viewers have a couple of weeks to head prior to vote casting starts. First at the American Idol roster are the auditions. To to find the following fortunate artist, judges will trip around the nation and hang auditions in towns together with Savannah, Georgia; Washington, D.C.; Sunriver, Oregon; Milwaukee; and Los Angeles.

Once judges hand out the golden tickets that ship their selected contestants to Hollywood, audience’ vote casting will start to resolve the highest 10 singers who transfer directly to the are living displays. Then every week audience will make a selection who they wish to transfer directly to the following spherical of are living competitions by means of vote casting on-line, throughout the American Idol app or by means of textual content.

Who gained American Idol remaining 12 months?

The 2019 winner was once Louisiana local Laine Hardy. The 19-year-old launched his debut unmarried, “Flame,” right away after profitable the champion identify and has since relocated to Nashville to start out paintings on his first studio album.

Hardy instructed nation tune website online Boot that he began recording songs with Michael Knox, a rustic tune manufacturer who is labored with the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and Idol pass judgement on Bryan. A liberate date for Hardy’s debut album has now not but been disclosed.