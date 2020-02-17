Jurors in My Client Harvey Weinstein’s Case Must Look Past the Headlines

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 14: Movie manufacturer Harvey Weinstein departs his sexual attack trial at New York Criminal Court together with his legal professional Donna Rotunno (L) on February 14, 2020 in New York City. The weeks-long trial in opposition to Weinstein nears the finish with the prosecution making ultimate arguments in as of late’s trial.

The United States justice gadget has confirmed honest and efficient all through the historical past of our country. But now not at all times.

The Constitution promises sure rights to defendants that juries have a duty to uphold. I consider maximum jurors appreciate their accountability to stay honest and unbiased. Every so continuously although, a case comes alongside that dominates the headlines and pushes the limits of the gadget to a snapping point.

For the procedure to paintings as meant and to function in just right religion, jurors will have to settle for the duty of now not simply making an allowance for the information, testimony and proof, however slicing thru the noise of a media and public intent on injecting their narratives into the court docket, twisting the ones information to suit their standpoint. The burden of evidence is on the prosecution; the media and public don’t have any such burden.

Judges instruct jurors to keep away from all media protection and outdoor influences in making their choice. But in a high-profile case like Harvey Weinstein’s, does somebody suppose that is realistically conceivable?

The mocking of Mr. Weinstein’s walker, the unflattering courtroom-artist sketches of his frame, the numerous vital op-eds and biased tales, and the handy timing of the politically-motivated fees in Los Angeles have been all designed to pre-determine his guilt.

However, Mr. Weinstein’s jurors have a duty to themselves and their nation, to base their verdict only on the information, testimony and proof offered to them in the court docket.

I be expecting an excellent and unbiased jury for Mr. Weinstein and each and every different American. I implore the individuals of this jury to do what they know is correct and used to be anticipated of them from the second they have been known as upon to serve their civic accountability in a courtroom of legislation.

The information are the information. Harvey Weinstein is blameless. His destiny hangs in the stability, and the global is staring at.

Donna Rotunno is Harvey Weinstein’s lead protection legal professional.

