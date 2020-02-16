Joe Biden Says He’d Be The ‘Most Progressive’ President in History, Tells Bernie Sanders to ‘Disown’ Misogynistic Supporters

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden stated if he’s elected he’d be the “most progressive president in history” and accused Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders of getting “never gotten anything done” in his long political profession.

Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday, the previous vice chairman driven again in opposition to host Chuck Todd for announcing Sanders’ greatest power is his authenticity and that everybody “knows where he stands.” Biden stated the longtime senator has been selling ‘Medicare for all’ and different well being care reforms for many years however has achieved not anything legislatively.

Biden additionally criticized Sanders for now not disowning supporters who reportedly threatened Culinary Union officers after the union’s leaders stated a Sanders presidency would finish Culinary well being care. Sanders answered through wondering in the event that they have been in point of fact his “supporters” and stated the assaults have been “not acceptable” — however Biden stated he should do extra to name out misogynistic backers in his ranks.

“He’s never gotten anything done. Look I’m not-he’s a decent guy. But he’s been talking about health care, ‘Medicare for all,’ universal health care, for 35 years. Nothing’s happened,” Biden stated. “I helped pass Obamacare. I helped move it forward, I got the votes. I’m in a position where I take something and I promise you it will get done.”

Biden stated each Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s well being care plans will require other people in Nevada, the place the following number one will happen, to surrender “all private insurance.” He stated neither Sanders nor Warren can inform Americans “who can pay for” their sweeping proposals. “I mean come on, people are so tired of the lack of straightforwardness. I really believe you have to lay out why you’re doing what you’re doing and how you’re going to get it done.”

“The ideas that I have are big and bold. This idea that I’m not progressive — if I get elected as president of the United States, with my position on health care and my position on global warming and my position on foreign policy … this will go down as one of the most progressive administrations in American history.”

Biden stated he is up in opposition to “fanciful” $30 to $40 trillion Medicare for all proposals from Sanders and Warren which he stated won’t ever determine. “Part of being president is not just the idea you have, but can you get it done?”

He grew to become his consideration towards contemporary assaults in opposition to the robust Nevada Culinary Union, that have been reportedly from supporters of the Sanders marketing campaign. “He will not be chargeable for it, however he has some responsibility.

“You know me smartly sufficient to know if any of my supporters did that, I’d disown them. Flat disown them. The stuff that used to be stated on-line, the best way they threatened those two girls who’re leaders in that culinary union, it’s outrageous, Just log on. The issues they stated, the vicious, malicious misogynistic issues they stated, the threats they put out,” Biden persisted.

“To say I’d disassociate is something. But I’d in finding out who the hell they’re, if any of them labored for me, fireplace them, in finding out. See what is going on…I let you know what, thus far I don’t believe it is enough simply to say ‘I disassociate myself.'”

Democratic presidential applicants former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) take part in the Democratic presidential number one debate in the Sullivan Arena at St. Anselm College on February 7, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images