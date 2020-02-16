Joe Biden Claims Bernie Sanders Has ‘Never Gotten Anything Done’ on Health Care

Fresh off his disastrous fifth-place end within the New Hampshire number one, former Vice President Joe Biden took purpose Sunday on the present frontrunner within the Democratic presidential number one, announcing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has “never gotten anything done” on well being care.

During an interview with Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd, Biden driven again on what he felt had been “misrepresentations” of his coverage positions and perspectives.

“The ideas I have, Chuck, are big and bold,” Biden declared. “I mean this idea that I’m not the progressive in the race. I mean, my lord, if I get elected president of the United States with my position on health care, my position on global warming, my position on foreign policy, my position on the middle class, this will go down as one of the most progressive administrations in American history.”

Biden then grew to become his consideration on Medicare for All, which Sanders is advocating for, calling it an “almost fanciful” coverage that may price taxpayers tens of trillions of bucks.

“Even Bernie is now saying how much is it going to cost?” Biden exclaimed. “‘Who knows, we’ll find out.’ I think that’s the phrase he used. ‘Well we don’t know.’ Part of being president is not just the idea you have—can you get it done? Have you ever done anything big? Have you ever been able to put together coalitions that bring along Republicans and all the Democrats to get things done? And the idea — I mean it’s almost fanciful sometimes.”

Todd, in the meantime, prompt this was once “Bernie’s strength”—that citizens know the place he stands and who he’s.

“And he’s never gotten anything done,” the ex-veep interjected.

“No, I get it,” the NBC News host famous.

“He’s been talking about health care, Medicare for All, universal health care for 35 years,” Biden persisted. “Nothing has happened. I helped get passed Obamacare. I helped move it forward. I got the votes. I’m in a position where I take something I promise you I’ll get done.”

He went on to additional blast Sanders’ well being care proposal, announcing it might require Americans to surrender their personal insurance coverage whilst additionally ensuring to name-check the Culinary Workers Union in Nevada, who lately criticized Sanders’ platform.

Todd would later ask Biden about Sanders’ supporters attacking Culinary Union individuals over their complaint of the Vermont senator’s insurance policies, questioning aloud who was once liable for the ones supporters’ movements.

“Look, he may not be responsible for it, but he has some accountability,” Biden said. “You know me well enough to know that if any of my supporters did that, I’d disown them. Flat disown them.”

The former vice chairman additionally asserted that Sanders wasn’t doing sufficient to sentence the assaults on the union leaders, including: “So far, I don’t think it’s sufficient just to say I’d disassociate myself.”

Sanders has accused Biden of distorting his Medicare for All plan and ignoring that even with Obamacare, too many Americans can’t find the money for well being care on account of top premiums and deductibles.