‘I’m Not Going to Take Lectures on Family Values’ From Him

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg spoke back to conservative communicate display host Rush Limbaugh’s Thursday feedback claiming he can by no means be president as a result of he has been “kissing his husband” on the controversy phases.

The former South Bend, Indiana mayor informed CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday that he is no longer going to pay attention to “family values” lectures from Limbaugh following the remarks, which drew bipartisan grievance.

Limbaugh referred to Buttigieg as a “thirty-seven year old gay guy kissing his husband on stage, next to Mr. Man, Donald Trump,” in an strive to argue America isn’t in a position for a homosexual president. The remark got here simply 8 days after President Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to the radio host and staunch supporter of his re-election marketing campaign all through his State of the Union cope with.

“I love my husband. I’m faithful to my husband. We usually just go for the hug. But I love him very much and I’m not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh,” Buttigieg, 38, informed CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday.

Limbaugh on Thursday claimed that “despite all the great wokeness and despite all the great ground that he’s covered, that America’s still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president.” The longtime debatable radio host used the chance to accuse Democrats of hypocrisy, claiming they don’t seem to be keen to totally embody a homosexual guy for president.

At a the town corridor in Las Vegas forward of the impending Nevada number one, Buttigieg seemed to dismiss Limbaugh’s remarks, telling The Associated Press: “I’m proud of my marriage I’m proud of my husband.”

When requested about Limbaugh’s feedback, Trump informed Geraldo Rivera on WTAM information radio that he thinks Americans would vote for a homosexual guy for president, however added: “I think there would be some that wouldn’t. I wouldn’t be among that group, to be honest with you.”

Buttigieg additionally went on to cope with his persistently deficient polling numbers amongst African-American and minority citizens, with CNN’s Bash caution him he did neatly in Iowa and New Hampshire, which she described as “overwhelmingly white states … the race is about to get much more diverse.”

Bash cited a Quinnipiac ballot pronouncing Joe Biden’s toughen amongst black citizens has fallen greater than 20 issues since he started his marketing campaign, whilst Michael Bloomberg has tripled to 22 % in toughen. Buttigieg holds about four % of toughen from African-American citizens, in accordance to the survey.

“I’m not focused on poll numbers right now we’re having conversation with voters … many of the voters of color that I’m talking to are focused in particular on one thing: defeating Donald Trump. Nobody is experiencing the pain of living under this administration more than voters of color,” Buttigieg mentioned.

“I’m talking to a lot of highly pragmatic voters who want to know more than anything else that you can put together the organization and the message that will decisively defeat this president. We’ve got to get this right. This is a process of earning trust from voters who have every reason to be skeptical and many people of color have felt taken for granted by the Democratic Party.”

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg waves together with his husband Chasten Buttigieg after addressing supporters at his caucus night time watch celebration on February 03, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Tom Brenner/Getty