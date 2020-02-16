How to Watch NASCAR Race as President Rumored to Take Lap in ‘The Beast’

Fans will flock to the Daytona International Speedway in Florida for NASCAR’s identical of the Super Bowl on Sunday—the Daytona 500. This 12 months, President Donald Trump will serve as grand marshal of the 62nd version of the once a year 200-lap race and provides the command for drivers to get started their engines.

Trump could also be rumored to be taking a lap across the monitor in the presidential limousine—recognized as “The Beast”—prior to the development, assets informed Fox News. The White House has been contacted for remark.

According to Associated Press, the president’s reelection marketing campaign will run a tv advert all the way through the Fox broadcast of the race and in addition fly an aerial banner close to the speedway.

“The DAYTONA 500 is one of the greatest events in sports and the prestigious season-opening event to the NASCAR Cup Series,” stated Daytona International Speedway president Chop Wile in a observation.

“Daytona International Speedway has been privileged to have hosted several sitting Presidents of the United States over our history. We’re honored that the President of the United States has chosen to experienced the pageantry and excitement of ‘The Great American Race’ by attending Sunday’s 62nd annual DAYTONA 500.”

Trump would be the 2d sitting president to attend the Daytona 500, after George W. Bush attended in 2004. Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush have additionally visited the monitor at Daytona, however all the way through different races.

The United States Presidential State Car, nicknamed “The Beast” (L) and President Donald Trump driving in the automobile.

When is the Daytona 500?

The 62nd operating of the Daytona 500 will get started at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16.

How can I watch the Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500 might be broadcast live to tell the tale FOX. The community, the reliable broadcaster of the race, has been streaming the Daytona 500 since 2007. The handiest manner to watch the race without cost is on Fox.

But enthusiasts too can watch on a large number of paid streaming services and products, together with Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now. Otherwise, there’s radio protection of the race on MRN, SiriusXM and NASCAR Radio.

William Byron drives the #24 Axalta ‘Color of the Year’ Chevrolet throughout the storage space all the way through apply for the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 08, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Who is in the overall lineup?

Forty drivers qualify for the overall lineup of the Daytona 500 after collaborating in qualifying occasions. The complete record may also be seen right here.

Last 12 months’s champion, Denny Hamlin, will get started at fifth place, whilst two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is at sixth.

Jimmie Johnson, who gained the Daytona 500 in 2016 and 2013 and has stated this 12 months’s race is his final as a full-time motive force, is in 4th position.

How a lot does the winner get?

This week, NASCAR introduced a record-setting handbag of $23.6 million for the 2020 Daytona 500. The quantity is the biggest handbag in the historical past of U.S. motorsports, in accordance to NASCAR.

But NASCAR does not unlock figures for a way a lot each and every motive force wins. However, in accordance to WearingNews.com, the 2020 winner is estimated to take house about $2.06 million.