Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who serves as President Donald Trump’s private attorney, criticized his successor, former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, for apologizing for the extremely arguable “stop-and-frisk” policing coverage this is now extensively seen as “racist” and disproportionately focused minority communities.

Bloomberg, a billionaire businessman and previous Republican, has been strongly criticized through activists and plenty of Democrats for the coverage, which negatively impacted the lives of loads of 1000’s of New Yorkers right through his tenure as mayor. The contentious factor has resurfaced as the previous mayor introduced an unconventional presidential bid in overdue November and has just lately noticed an uptick in nationwide polls, as he has spent loads of thousands and thousands of his fortune on tv advertisements concentrated on citizens in Super Tuesday number one states.

“What is this stuff that he’s condemning stop-and-frisk?” Giuliani requested radio display host John Catsimatidis on Sunday as previous reported through The Hill. “I did it for eight years. He did it for 12. I did 100 [thousand] stops. He did 600 [thousand],” Trump’s attorney added, noting the rise underneath Bloomberg.

Former New York Mayors Michael Bloomberg and Rudy Giuliani attend the 14th anniversary rite of the terrorist assaults on the 9/11 memorial on September 11, 2015 in New York

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty

“He was 100 percent in favor of that program. As enthusiastic about it as I was,” Giuliani argued.

Bloomberg, who served as New York’s mayor from 2002 to 2013, best apologized for the arguable policing technique in a while ahead of launching his presidential marketing campaign. Prior to that, he had persistently defended “stop-and-frisk,” arguing that it used to be a good way to struggle crime. He even recommended that minorities are inherently much more likely to dedicate crimes, announcing that he felt white communities have been over-policed.

“They just keep saying it’s a disproportionate percentage of a particular ethnic group. That may be, but it’s not a disproportionate percentage of those who witnesses and victims describe as committing the murder,” he mentioned within the interview with New York radio station WOR in 2013, the closing yr of his tenure as mayor. “In that case incidentally, I think we disproportionately stop whites too much and minorities too little.”

In a 2015 clip of remarks he made to the Aspen Institute, Bloomberg mentioned: “Ninety-five percent of murders, murderers and murder victims fit one M.O. You can just take a description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops.”

Even when apologizing for the coverage, Bloomberg has persevered to signify that it used to be an efficient technique to struggle crime.

“We did the best thing that we can. I think it had something to do with it [the decline in crime],” he mentioned in a January interview with The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “At some point in time, you do too much of one thing, then you should stop doing it.”

Bloomberg has additionally tried to argue that he inherited the coverage however then labored to finish it. In truth, stop-and-frisk used to be a great deal expanded right through nearly all of his time as mayor however best started to say no in his closing years in place of job, after it drew really extensive outcry from activists. The coverage used to be ultimately declared unconstitutional in federal court docket.

During the billionaire’s first yr in place of job, there have been 97,296 reported stops through the police, whilst the quantity had soared to 685,724 through 2011, in keeping with knowledge compiled through the American Civil Liberties Union of New York. That’s an building up of about 700 p.c. The degree began to say no in Bloomberg’s closing two years, however there have been nonetheless about 192,000 stops in his ultimate yr as mayor, or about two times as many as when he entered place of job.

Democratic presidential front-runner Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont took intention at Bloomberg and his earlier improve for quit and frisk right through a Nevada tournament on Saturday.

“We will not create the energy and excitement we need to defeat Trump if that candidate pursued, advocated for, and enacted, racist policies like stop-and-frisk, which caused communities of color in his city to live in fear,” Sanders mentioned, in keeping with Reuters.

Notably, New York town’s present mayor, Bill de Blasio, who introduced an unsuccessful presidential marketing campaign of his personal closing yr, has now counseled Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“New Yorkers know all too well the damage caused by Donald Trump’s xenophobia, bigotry and recklessness, and Bernie is the candidate to take him on and take him down,” De Blasio mentioned in a Saturday observation.