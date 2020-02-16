George Conway Says Anticipating ‘Narcissistic Whims’ of Trump is ‘Key to Survival’ in His Administration

Conservative lawyer George Conway claimed that predicting the “narcissistic whims” of President Donald Trump was once the one method to “survive” his management in an op-ed revealed Saturday night time.

The co-founder of an anti-Trump Republican staff wrote in The Washington Post that nobody “outside the White House” was once higher at expecting the ones “narcissistic whims” than Attorney General William Barr.

Conway additionally argued that Barr was once successfully pronouncing “don’t worry I got this” to President Trump in an interview with ABC this week, all over which he mentioned the commander-in-chief’s tweets made it “impossible for me to do my job.”

Speaking to the broadcaster in a clip shared on Thursday, Barr mentioned he was once now not “not gonna be bullied or influenced by anybody,” together with the president, and added that he may just now not do his task on the Justice Department “with a constant background commentary that undercuts me.”

President Donald Trump delivers remarks to participants of the National Border Patrol Council in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building February 14, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

His wonder remarks got here amid controversy over adjustments to the advisable sentencing of the president’s affiliate Roger Stone, who was once convicted of obstructing Congress’ investigation into Russian election interference.

In his Saturday op-ed for the Post, Conway started by means of writing a couple of tarp being hung over the identify of the USS John McCain in May final yr so President Trump would not see it, noting that the commander-in-chief didn’t ask for it to be coated.

“Anticipating Trump’s narcissistic whims and desires in just this fashion remains the key to survival in his administration, and outside the White House proper, no one does it better than Barr,” Conway added.

Conway Says Trump’s Lawyers Are ‘Treating the Senate Like They’re Morons’

Read extra

“It’s thus entirely believable, as both Barr and Trump have said, that Trump never gave Barr any instruction about Stone’s case.”

Following on from identical speculations in regards to the lawyer normal’s authenticity when he complained about background observation making his task “impossible,” Conway wrote that Barr “likely knew what to do” when federal prosecutors advisable a seven-to-nine yr sentence for Stone.

“And he has known what to do, whenever feasible, to keep Trump happy all along,” Conway wrote.

He later mentioned Barr was once now not “actually standing up for the Justice Department’s integrity” all over his headline-grabbing interview with ABC this week.

“To the contrary, as his (and my) friend Fox News host Laura Ingraham put it, ‘Barr was basically telling Trump, don’t worry I got this,'” Conway added.

“In other words, don’t blow this by calling attention to all that I do for you. Don’t say the quiet part out loud.”

Newsweek has contacted the White House and Justice Department remark. This article shall be up to date with any responses.