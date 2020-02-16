Former President Obama on the Loss of Kobe and Gianna Bryant: ‘Nothing Is More Heartbreaking’

Former President Barack Obama spoke about basketball megastar Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others who perished on January 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Obama touched on the emotions of loss in the wake of the NBA legend’s passing throughout a speech he delivered at the NBA All-Star Weekend Newsmaker Brunch in Chicago Saturday, in addition to that of the contemporary dying of former NBA Commissioner David Stern.

“That loss is something that I know many are still grappling with—particularly Kobe because he was with his daughter and those families, and those children,” he stated.

“And those of us who have had the joy and privilege of being parents and taking kids to ballgames, and then rooting for our children, and seeing our dreams and hopes passed on to them—nothing is more heartbreaking,” Obama persevered. “And so I want to offer the NBA family Michelle and my deepest condolences and obviously the families of the Sterns and the Bryants.”

CNN reported that the different individuals who died in the Calabasas crash had been Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser and helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan.

Former President Barack Obama talks with Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers whilst filling care programs throughout a NBA Cares carrier tournament at the Boys and Girls Club at THEARC December 13, 2010 in Washington, DC.

According to The Hill, Bryant received his closing two NBA titles in 2009 and 2010 throughout Obama’s first time period as president.

There has been an outpouring of tributes to Bryant since his dying; notable athletes corresponding to Peyton Manning and JJ Watt stated Bryant in public appearances. There has been communicate of converting the present NBA brand to 1 that includes Bryant’s silhouette.

Matthew Cherry, a former NFL huge receiver who received an Academy Award previous this month for the animated quick movie Hair Love, which he wrote and directed, devoted the award to Bryant.

“May we all have a second act in life as great as [Bryant’s] was,” Cherry stated after receiving the Oscar.

On Saturday, the NBA introduced that it could be renaming its Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP Award “permanently” after Bryant, who had received the award a complete of 18 occasions.

“Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stated in a commentary. “He always relished the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world.”