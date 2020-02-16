Donald Trump’s Shady Bid to Divide Black Voters and Conquer the Dems

It’s been confirmed time and once more, painfully so in 2016: the black vote shall be the distinction between a Democratic victory or defeat this November. This truth isn’t misplaced on the Trump 2020 marketing campaign.

With a president whom an exceptional 51 % of citizens consider is racist, there’s no signal that black citizens will also be wooed through the Republicans, however successful the ones votes isn’t and hasn’t been the actual function.

Rather, Trump is making an attempt, once more, to each suppress and depress black citizens whilst making gestures supposedly meant to enchantment to them for the advantage of white citizens.