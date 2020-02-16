Did Anyone Win the $40 Million Jackpot on Saturday (Last) Night?

The profitable numbers for Saturday evening’s Powerball draw had been 16, 32, 35, 36 and 46. The Powerball used to be three and the Power Play used to be 3X.

But nobody claimed the jackpot in the February 15 draw, so it carries over to the subsequent drawing on February 20, when the estimated jackpot shall be $50 million with a money worth of $35.four million.

Although nobody received the jackpot in Saturday evening’s draw, there have been a number of giant winners. Eleven other folks as it should be guessed 4 numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. Three of the ones gamers tripled their winnings to $150,000 with a Power Play acquire.

Another 238 other folks matched 4 balls to win $100 prizes and 75 extra other folks had bought the Power Play characteristic so received $300.

Earlier this week, a Michigan participant received the $70 million jackpot in the February 13 draw. The profitable price tag used to be purchased at the Huron Plaza Party Store in Pontiac.

The Powerball jackpot used to be additionally claimed after the January 29 draw. A fortunate Florida participant scooped the $396.nine million jackpot after buying a price tag at a 7-Eleven in Bonita Springs. The store additionally won $100,000 for promoting the profitable price tag. The large prize used to be because of the jackpot rolling over 24 occasions since the earlier jackpot win on November 6 final yr.

A freshly published Powerball price tag is noticed at a Citgo gasoline station February 17, 2006 close to the Illinois border in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

How do you play the Powerball lottery?

To play the Powerball lottery, gamers should acquire a price tag from a certified lottery store for $2 in keeping with play. Players will make a choice 5 numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one quantity between 1 and 26 for the crimson Powerball.

The numbers may also be selected deliberately, or a participant will have the lottery terminal select them randomly. Players can select to play the similar set of numbers more than one occasions with Multi-Draw or Advance Play.

The Powerball jackpot starts at $40 million and will increase every time it isn’t received. The greatest the jackpot has even been is $1.586 billion, which used to be received in a draw on January 13, 2016. It used to be received via 3 {couples} who every were given round a $533 million annuity or $327.eight million if claimed as a money possibility.

Where are you able to play the Powerball lottery?

Powerball is performed in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. In 2020 it is going to transform to be had in Mississippi, which has made scratch-offs felony for this primary time this week. States that do not allow the lottery are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

You should not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to take part and can purchase tickets up till one to 2 hours prior to the draw, relying on the promoting jurisdiction. Players from states the place the lottery isn’t to be had are allowed to buy tickets out of state.

However, in the event that they win, their prize needs to be claimed in the similar state as the price tag used to be bought. Prizes beneath $600 can usually be claimed at any authorized store and larger prizes should be claimed at a lottery place of business. The cut-off date for claiming a prize varies via state however is in most cases between 90 days and 12 months.

Watch the newest drawing: