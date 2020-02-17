Democrats Come Up With an Election System That Could Hand Victory to Trump

I’ve learn and heard numerous evaluating Bernie Sanders’ 2020 marketing campaign to Donald Trump’s 2016 on this recognize: In each circumstances, you’re having a look at a birthday celebration outsider fashionable sufficient to get no longer a majority of votes however a decent plurality, and the birthday celebration couldn’t unite to block it. The Beast’s personal Matt Lewis wrote a wise take in this simply the opposite day.

One must watch out in evaluating Sanders to Trump. Sanders isn’t a Democrat, however a minimum of he has been in Congress a very long time and has caucused with the Democrats all that point. So he didn’t simply materialize out of nowhere as Trump did.

Also, he’s no longer an amoral gangster. He’s a humane and first rate individual.