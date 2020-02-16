Conservative CNN Host Compares Bernie Sanders’ Electability to Trump in 2016: ‘Bernie Is Electable’

Conservative CNN host S.E. Cupp driven again in opposition to questions on Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders’ electability, arguing that the troubles from established order Democrats is the same to Republican opposition to Donald Trump all the way through his 2016 presidential marketing campaign.

Many Democratic lawmakers and pundits have raised considerations about Sanders talent to win in the overall election in opposition to Trump whilst additionally criticizing him for labeling himself a “Democratic socialist.” In the wake of the Vermont senator’s win in New Hampshire final Tuesday, the troubles and criticisms have larger because the candidate has surged to the highest of maximum nationwide polls.

“There are parallels between the Never-Trump concerns and the growing concerns of Never-Sanders Democrats,” Cupp, who identifies as a Republican however opposes Trump’s presidency, mentioned on her Saturday night time display S.E. Cupp Unfiltered.

“Here’s the deal. Bernie is electable, in ways that Trump was electable in 2016,” the host mentioned. “Bernie, like Trump, is counting, now not at the fortify of a majority of the Democrats to win the nomination, however on simply sufficient of his very unswerving base to lift him over the road.

Joined through participants of Make the Road Action and his supporters, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (i-Vermont), participates in a March to the Polls on February 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Alex Wong/Getty

“Just like Trump, he’s relying on a big field and a divided field to give him the most votes,” she persisted. “But he’s also electable because Trump is a very flawed candidate.”

Cupp went on to notice that almost all Democrat applicants beat Trump in polls that includes hypothetical one-on-one match-ups, noting that it additionally seems like a detailed race in key swing states. “So to Democrats, I say learn from us Never-Trumpers,” she mentioned “We were wrong about the kind of candidate Trump was, but we were right about the kind of president he would become.”

As the conservative host defined, established order Republicans have been extensively adverse to Trump’s candidacy up till he secured the birthday celebration’s 2016 nomination. A gaggle of so-called “Never-Trumpers” even tried a last-minute effort to block his formal nomination on the Republican National Convention.

But Trump was once extensively well liked by citizens and maximum Republicans have now aligned at the back of his management, despite the fact that there are nonetheless some lifelong Republicans who frequently criticize the president and his management. Some participants of the GOP have additionally transform unbiased in opposition to Trump’s transformation of the birthday celebration.

Establishment Democrats have begun floating the speculation of making an attempt to block Sanders attainable nomination if he wins probably the most delegates, however now not an outright majority. Such a state of affairs seems extremely believable as there are nonetheless more than one robust applicants in the race for the birthday celebration’s nomination. But regardless of the grievance from established order Democrats, the senator seems to be extensively well liked by Democratic citizens.

According to Morning Consult’s most up-to-date polling knowledge, 74 p.c of Democratic citizens view Sanders favorably, whilst former Vice President Joe Biden comes in 2nd with 68 p.c favorability. Following Sanders win in New Hampshire, 29 p.c of respondents mentioned they’d vote in fortify of the senator, whilst Biden got here in at 2nd at simply 19 p.c.