Celebrities Mourn the Passing of British TV Presenter Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack, the former host of the British truth relationship display Love Island, was once discovered lifeless in her London flat on Saturday. She was once 40 years previous.

Her loss of life was once the outcome of suicide, in line with The New York Times.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, 15 February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us,” a observation issued by means of Flack’s circle of relatives learn, as reported by means of The Guardian.

Flack started internet hosting the display in 2015, however resigned remaining yr amid accusations that she had assaulted her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, The Associated Press reported. In the months since her attack price, Flack “had been the focus of several negative articles and was trolled across social media.”

Some celebrities and reporters took to Twitter to precise their emotions of regret about the information of her loss of life.

Laura Whitmore, who started internet hosting Love Island in 2020, posted {a photograph} of herself and Flack in addition to a poem. In the submit’s caption, she wrote that she was once “trying to find the words but [she] can’t.”

“Don’t even know what to say,” wrote Olivia Bowen Buckland, a former superstar of Love Island. “Just in shock, we love you Caroline.”

“Such tragic news about [Caroline Flack],” Katie McGlynn, … wrote. “[M]y heart goes out to her family and loved ones. Tabloids can destroy lives. It doesn’t take a lot to be kind to people. Something needs to change. Rest in peace angel.”

Actor Tom Felton shared a quote from Flack: “”In a global the place we will be anything else, be sort.”

“[Flack’s death] is such sad news,” wrote Jason Watkins, who performs Prime Minister Harold Wilson on the historic tv drama The Crown. “If only we could catch them before they fall. Thinking of her family and friends.”

“Absolutely heartbreaking to hear the news about Caroline Flack,” wrote singer-songwriter Cher Lloyd. “She was always so warm and kind. My thoughts are with family and friends at this very difficult time x.”

“The news about Caroline Flack passing is so incredibly shocking and heartbreaking,” wrote singer and actress Kimberley Walsh. “Sending love to her family and friends at this devastating time. There really are no words.”

“I’ve met a lot of famous people over the years,” wrote Julia Hartley-Brewer, a radio broadcaster. “I fear many (but not all) of them seek celebrity because they are already damaged souls needing external affirmation. It’s not the fame or infamy that breaks them, it’s their need for it in the first place. Very sad.”

Samantha Quek, a former skilled box hockey participant, wrote that the “saddest factor in all that is that Caroline won’t ever see the outpouring of love for her. If handiest she knew the day prior to this.

“Love now…Banish hate… Don’t pass judgement on others how you would not wish to be judged yourselves,” Quek persevered.

Actress Jameela Jamil, superstar of TV’s The Good Place, wrote in keeping with Flack’s loss of life: It was once just a topic of time sooner than the media and a chronic social media dogpile, hers lasted for MONTHS, driven somebody totally over the edge. Rest In Peace Caroline Flack. This is f–cking horrendous.”

She additionally tweeted a petition that referred to as for the British govt to seem into harassment of public figures by means of the press: “Let’s be sure that this does not occur once more, let’s get the govt to research how a long way the British press are allowed to move with their harassment.”

James Mitchinson, editor of The Yorkshire Post, wrote that he hope Flack’s loss of life will spur the advent of “some sort of law … that holds social media platforms and their evil abusive anonymous gargoyle trolls to account.”

Conservative media persona Katie Hopkins had an opposing view.

“We are all part of it. Every time we click on a pic or wonder what she wore to court,” she wrote. “Some are in the audience. Others perform. Without each other there is none[.] No law can change it. No law should.”

Meanwhile, Burton posted an Instagram about Flack, that learn partially: “I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday.”

If you or somebody want lend a hand, please name the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Updated 12:36 PM ET.