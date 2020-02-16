Budget may be behind schedule, says Transport Secretary Grant Shapps

The govt’s price range may be behind schedule, a cupboard minister has stated.

It were set for 11 March, however the timetable was once thrown into doubt after the marvel resignation of former Chancellor Sajid Javid on Thursday.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stated the date would be a question for Mr Javid’s alternative, Rishi Sunak.

He informed the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme: “The guy’s only been in place for a few days, let’s give him a few days to decide on the date.”

Mr Shapps stated the federal government had now not showed the price range would “definitely go ahead on the same date as mentioned before”, however added: “Clearly, we’ll need to have a budget.”

Earlier, he informed Sky’s Sophy Ridge programme that plans have been “well advanced”, however Mr Sunak “may want time” and would be having a look on the plans this week.