British vacationer, 26, ‘dragged’ from Maldives beach for wearing bikini thought she was being abducted





A BRIT arrested for wearing a bikini on a Maldives beach claims police officers slapped and groped her and insists she feared she was being KIDNAPPED.

Viral pictures of the arrest confirmed Cecilia Jastrzembska, 26, screaming “you’re sexually assaulting me” as 3 officials manhandled her within the island of Maafushi.

PA:Press Association

Cecilia is manhandled by way of police officers within the Maldives for wearing a bikini[/caption]

The holidaymaker, who’s a parliamentary adviser, claims she was assaulted after the 30-second clip ended.

She advised The Mirror that she was slapped around the face, kicked within the abdomen and subjected to frame searches by way of the male police officers who weren’t wearing uniforms.

Cecilia insists she was left fearing for her lifestyles and thought she was being abducted, pronouncing: “Fists have been being waved in my face.

HUMILIATED AND DEGRADED

“I wondered if they were going to lock me up. It’s the kind of situation where, as a woman, you could imagine something much worse happening.”

She claims she was “hysterical” and “hyperventilating” when the police officers began to “grope” her.

The Brit vacationer added: “I was terrified. I thought my lifestyles was in peril. I was humiliated and degraded.

“They forced me into a car and, because they had no uniforms, I thought I was being abducted.”

Cecilia Jastrzembska

Tourists visiting vacation accommodations within the Maldives, which is an Islamic nation, are allowed to put on swimming wear at the islands.

However, many native islands ban bikinis and skimpy clothes because of strict Muslim Sharia regulation.

Cecilia stated she was blind to the rules when she went to Maafushi on vacation together with her pal Lucas Ramos, 31.

She stated she noticed “people wearing bikinis everywhere” sooner than the lads began following her and started shouting “we’re the police” at her.

Maldives police apologised and the “travel blogger” was launched after spending an hour and a part in custody on Thursday.

Cecilia in the past shocked audience of Channel 4’s First Dates in 2018 after refusing to let her date pay the invoice.

Later that 12 months she tried the attack direction on ITV’s Ninja Warrior UK.





