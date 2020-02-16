Bernie Sanders Beats Donald Trump and Democrats on Character and Empathy in New Poll

Bernie Sanders plays higher than any of his 2020 competitors on the problems of private persona and empathy, in line with a brand new ballot.

The USA Today/Ipsos survey revealed on Saturday discovered electorate had larger admiration for the Vermont senator’s private traits than they did for President Donald Trump or different contenders in the Democratic number one box.

Asked for his or her perspectives on the nature of applicants, 40 % of the ones polled mentioned they admired Sanders whilst simply 26 % mentioned the similar in regards to the commander-in-chief.

Former Vice President Joe Biden got here in 2d position, with 31 % of electorate admiring his persona whilst 30 % mentioned the similar of Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Bernie Sanders speaks all the way through a “Get Out the Early Vote Rally” at Desert Pines High School February 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg got here simply 3 issues forward of President Trump, with 29 % of electorate liking his persona.

When it got here to familiarity, round 4 in ten electorate had no opinion on Buttigieg or Bloomberg’s persona, in line with USA Today. By comparability, more or less 3 in ten mentioned the similar for Sanders, Biden and Warren.

Speaking at a rally in Las Vegas on Saturday night time forward of the Nevada caucus on February 22, Sanders took purpose at Bloomberg, suggesting he would now not be capable to generate authentic enthusiasm.

How the Dem Primary Could Descend Into Chaos With a Contested Convention

Read extra

The Washington Post reported the Vermont Indepedent announcing: “Mayor Bloomberg, with all his cash, won’t create the type of pleasure and power we want to have the voter turnout we will have to must defeat Donald Trump.

“We won’t create the power and pleasure we want to defeat Donald Trump if that candidate pursued, advocated for, and enacted, racist insurance policies like stop-and-frisk, which led to communities of colour in his town to reside in worry.”

Newsweek has contacted the Bloomberg 2020 marketing campaign for remark, and will replace this newsletter with any reaction.

Elsewhere in the most recent USA Today/Ipsos ballot, just below 4 in ten (39 %) of electorate advised pollsters that Sanders shared their values, hanging him 9 issues forward of Biden and Buttigieg.

Thirty-one % of the surveyed adults mentioned they shared values with Trump and Warren, with simply 28 % announcing the similar of Bloomberg.

On the problem of empathy, pollsters requested suburban girls whether or not they believed 2020 applicants cared about them. The constituency touted as a key balloting team reportedly gave Sanders their very best ranking, with 47 % agreeing that he cared “about folks like me.”

The USA Today/Ipsos ballot surveyed 1,005 adults between February 12 and February 13, and didn’t come with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar amongst applicants. It has a three.five level margin of error.