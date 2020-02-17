Baseball Community Remembers the Late All-Star Shortstop Tony Fernandez

Tony Fernandez, a certified baseball shortstop easiest recognized for his tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays, died at the age of 57. He reportedly used to be struggling with kidney illness and had a stroke.

The Blue Jays introduced Fernandez’s demise on Sunday and paid tribute to him by the use of Twitter:

“Tony left an equally indelible mark in the hearts of a generation of Blue Jays fans during his 12 unforgettable seasons with the team. His impact on the baseball community in Toronto and across Canada is immeasurable.”

Originally from San Pedro de Macoris in the Dominican Republic, Fernandez used to be a five-time All-Star and performed for a number of different groups along with the Blue Jays — together with the San Diego Padres, the New York Mets, the New York Yankees, the Cleveland Indians and the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to Baseball Reference, Fernandez’s profession stats integrated a batting reasonable of .288 in conjunction with 2,276 hits, 94 house runs, and 844 runs batted in. He used to be a member of the 1993 Blue Jays staff that gained the World Series.

Former gamers and his friends went on social media to mourn the participant’s demise and categorical fond recollections of him.

David “Boomer” Wells, who pitched for the Blue Jays and one in all Fernandez’s teammates and buddies, additionally tweeted to mourn his demise.

“I’m so sorry to hear about Tony Fernandez passing,” Wells wrote. A super teammate and pal. A pitchers dream to have him at shortstop when your [sic] pitching. One of the easiest ever. R.I.P. my pal.”

Ex-pitcher Todd Stottlemyre additionally remembered Fernandez: “My heart is so heavy at the loss of former teammate, friend, and Champion Tony Fernandez. My prayers go out to his wife and their entire family. I will never forget this man. He influenced my life in a positive way. He made everyone around him better. RIP my brother.”

Dan Plesac, who additionally performed for the Blue Jays and is now an analyst for the MLB Network, known as Fernandez a “…kind, gentle giant of a man. Soft spoken and a true professional. Thoughts & prayers to his family and friends.”

Sports broadcaster Hazel Mae shared a brief video through which former Blue Jays supervisor Buck Martinez spoke about his recollections of Fernandez. Laughing, he mentioned that the shortstop had as soon as joked that pop megastar Michael Jackson and previous Blue Jays left fielder George Bell had a excellent deal in commonplace as a result of they “both wore a glove for no obvious reason.”

“But that was Tony’s sense of humor, and I think that’s the thing that we knew and loved about him that a lot of people didn’t know,” Martinez mentioned.

“Tony will be remembered as a kind man who was enjoyable to work with,” tweeted the legitimate account of the Cleveland Indians, every other staff that Fernandez performed for.

Some customers wrote about their fond recollections of gazing Fernandez in the box after they had been more youthful—together with how graceful his taste of play used to be.

“RIP Tony Fernandez,” sportswriter Sean McIndoe tweeted. “One of my very first favorite players I remember having as a little kid. I insisted on doing his looping sidearm throw on every ground ball, whether it needed it or not. Never did make it look as good as he could.”

“RIP Tony Fernandez, one of my favourite Jays ever. Loved how effortless he made hard grounders look and those slap singles,” Jeff Marek, a radio host, tweeted. “Man, he was great.”

“Tony Fernandez was so smooth, so cool,” Bruce Arthur, a sports activities columnist for the Toronto Star, wrote. “One of those guys you remember watching your whole life. Rest in peace.”

“One of the greatest homegrown Blue Jays is gone,” wrote Steve Simmons, a sports activities journalist with the Toronto Sun. “Tony Fernandez has passed away at the age of 57. Condolences to his family, his fans, his former teammates.”

“Tony Fernandez is one of the most important players in Blue Jays history,” wrote sports activities communicate display host Sid Seixeiro. “Best shortstop they ever had. Without Tony there wouldn’t have been a Roberto Alomar trade. He returned in 1993 and drove in 9 runs against Philly in the World Series. God Bless Tony Fernandez.”

Ben Nicholson-Smith, a creator for Sportsnet, wrote that Fernandez used to be “a fixture on Toronto’s first ever playoff teams.”

DETROIT, UNITED STATES: Toronto Blue Jays 3rd baseman Tony Fernandez throws out Detroit Tigers Juan Encarnacion all through the 3rd inning in Detroit on 24 May 1999.

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP by the use of Getty Images/Getty