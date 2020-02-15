Women spray ‘blood’ on door of Mexico presidential palace after papers publish pic of murdered wife’s ‘skinned’ body





ANGRY ladies coated Mexico’s presidential palace with ‘blood red paint’ all over a protest over the homicide and mutilation of a tender lady.

The Valentine’s Day demonstration used to be sparked by means of the killing of Ingrid Escamilla, 25, in Mexico City and graphic pictures of her “stabbed, skinned and dismembered” corpse revealed in newspapers.

AP:Associated Press

Central European News

Ingrid Escamilla used to be pictured ‘skinned’ and coated in blood after her homicide[/caption]

AFP or licensors

Demonstrators then marched via heavy rain to the workplaces of newspaper La Prensa to protest towards the e-newsletter of the ugly photographs.

Angry ladies daubed the phrases “femicide state” in blood-red on the palace, whilst one lady spray-painted “INGRID” in large purple letters.

Other painted slogans together with “they are killing us” have been emblazoned on the construction’s partitions, whilst protesters fired flames from cans of flammable spray-paint.

Outside La Prensa’s officials, the demonstrators burned automobiles belonging to staff and in brief clashed with safety forces who avoided them from coming into the newspaper’s workplaces.

The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, sometimes called UN Women, stated on Twitter that it condemned the killing of Escamilla.

‘ANGER AND RAGE’

Lilia Florencio Guerrero, whose daughter used to be violently killed in 2017, referred to as on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who used to be throughout the palace all over the protests, to do extra to forestall the violence.

“It’s not just Ingrid. There are thousands of femicides,” stated Guerrero. “It fills us with anger and rage.”

La Prensa, which ran the picture on its quilt, defended its file of reporting on crime and homicide, topics that it stated the federal government prefers to stay quiet.

The paper stated it used to be open to dialogue on adjusting its requirements past criminal necessities, with a remark on Friday’s front-page studying: “We understand today that it hasn’t been sufficient, and we’ve entered a process of deeper review.”

Inside the stately palace, the place Lopez Obrador lives together with his circle of relatives, the president tried to reassure the activists all over his morning information convention.

“I’m not burying my head in the sand … The government I represent will always take care of ensuring the safety of women,” he stated, with out giving main points of new plan.

GRUESOME KILLING

Ingrid Escamilla’s husband Erik Francisco Robledo, 46, has been known because the suspect by means of the clicking in Mexico.

Footage presentations Robledo in a automotive together with his head bandaged and blood on his chest whilst he reportedly talks to a policeman.

Robledo admitted to peeling her pores and skin off and putting off many of her organs, pronouncing: “We began to argue and we fought. She stated she sought after to kill me and I stated do it.”

MOST READ IN NEWS Dennis the Menace

Heavy rain, winds and snow may just depart UK houses flooded

DEFENSELESS

Care house nurse stuck brutally throwing frail lady, 91, round like rag doll HOLY HITMAN

Turkish gunman who shot the Pope in 1981 used to be 'relieved he didn't die' STATION 'STABBING'

London Euston evacuated as armed police officers swoop on station after 'stabbing' KILLER VIRUS

Coronavirus – Deadly computer virus has 'possible to kill 400,000 Brits' if it moves

'POWER LIKE NO OTHER'

Trump surrounded by means of evangelical ladies who PRAY over him all over seek advice from HUNT FOR 'KILLER'

Teen who 'shot useless mother & 6-year-old brother' escaped police officers & is on run

VIRUS DEATH

First coronavirus dying hits Europe because it's warned computer virus may just kill 400,000 Brits 'my soul is empty'

Man's agony as female friend, 31, he deliberate to wed dies all over bum raise op SPACE ODDITY

Secret Pentagon UFO probe on 'paranormal reviews' at shadowy ranch unearthed





RISING FEMICIDE RATES

Femicide, the killing of ladies, has been emerging in Mexico with 700 instances below investigation – with a median of 10 ladies in line with day around the nation.

Figures display that 3,142 ladies have been killed in Mexico from January to November 2019, however activists in Mexico say that too few murders are labeled as femicide.

Central European News

Reuters

EPA

Central European News





Source link