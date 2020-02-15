Women spray ‘blood’ on door of Mexico presidential palace after papers publish pic of murdered wife’s ‘skinned’ body
ANGRY ladies coated Mexico’s presidential palace with ‘blood red paint’ all over a protest over the homicide and mutilation of a tender lady.
The Valentine’s Day demonstration used to be sparked by means of the killing of Ingrid Escamilla, 25, in Mexico City and graphic pictures of her “stabbed, skinned and dismembered” corpse revealed in newspapers.
Ingrid Escamilla used to be pictured ‘skinned’ and coated in blood after her homicide[/caption]
Demonstrators then marched via heavy rain to the workplaces of newspaper La Prensa to protest towards the e-newsletter of the ugly photographs.
Angry ladies daubed the phrases “femicide state” in blood-red on the palace, whilst one lady spray-painted “INGRID” in large purple letters.
Other painted slogans together with “they are killing us” have been emblazoned on the construction’s partitions, whilst protesters fired flames from cans of flammable spray-paint.
Outside La Prensa’s officials, the demonstrators burned automobiles belonging to staff and in brief clashed with safety forces who avoided them from coming into the newspaper’s workplaces.
The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, sometimes called UN Women, stated on Twitter that it condemned the killing of Escamilla.
‘ANGER AND RAGE’
Lilia Florencio Guerrero, whose daughter used to be violently killed in 2017, referred to as on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who used to be throughout the palace all over the protests, to do extra to forestall the violence.
“It’s not just Ingrid. There are thousands of femicides,” stated Guerrero. “It fills us with anger and rage.”
La Prensa, which ran the picture on its quilt, defended its file of reporting on crime and homicide, topics that it stated the federal government prefers to stay quiet.
The paper stated it used to be open to dialogue on adjusting its requirements past criminal necessities, with a remark on Friday’s front-page studying: “We understand today that it hasn’t been sufficient, and we’ve entered a process of deeper review.”
Inside the stately palace, the place Lopez Obrador lives together with his circle of relatives, the president tried to reassure the activists all over his morning information convention.
“I’m not burying my head in the sand … The government I represent will always take care of ensuring the safety of women,” he stated, with out giving main points of new plan.
GRUESOME KILLING
Ingrid Escamilla’s husband Erik Francisco Robledo, 46, has been known because the suspect by means of the clicking in Mexico.
Footage presentations Robledo in a automotive together with his head bandaged and blood on his chest whilst he reportedly talks to a policeman.
Robledo admitted to peeling her pores and skin off and putting off many of her organs, pronouncing: “We began to argue and we fought. She stated she sought after to kill me and I stated do it.”
RISING FEMICIDE RATES
Femicide, the killing of ladies, has been emerging in Mexico with 700 instances below investigation – with a median of 10 ladies in line with day around the nation.
Figures display that 3,142 ladies have been killed in Mexico from January to November 2019, however activists in Mexico say that too few murders are labeled as femicide.