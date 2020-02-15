Commuter suffers horrific facial injuries after being attacked and robbed while walking to the train station
Woman, 50, punched unconscious by thugs who robbed her for mobile phone and £16

A WOMAN was once brutally punched unconscious by thugs who stole her mobile phone and £16 all through a violent theft.

Mikako Pearse, 50, was once travelling to paintings when she was once ambushed by two males at Kingswood station in Sydney, Australia, at round 5am on Wednesday morning.

Mikako Pearse was once ambushed and robbed by two males at Kingswood station in western Sydney, Australia on Wednesday morning
9News
CCTV photos captured the 2 thugs earlier than the violent assault at the 50-year-old girl
9News

The blow was once so exhausting that she had no recollection of the violent attack when she regained awareness.

According to 9news, she staggered 300 metres to her house, the place her husband then known as the police.

Officers discovered proof of the vicious assault once they checked CCTV captured close to the station.

The photos, which has been launched by police, presentations her strolling to the station, earlier than the pair way her from in the back of and one guy punches her and she falls to the bottom.

The thugs then pick out up her backpack which accommodates her phone and a handbag with £16 (AUS$30) earlier than they flee because the unconscious girl lay at the flooring.

Mikako was once admitted to health facility and has since been discharged from their care.

Her husband Jeffrey mentioned his spouse is so traumatised that she feels not able to go back to paintings and even stroll to the station in any respect.

“Mikako was covered in blood, all over her shirt and jacket, and dripping blood from a cut on her cheek,” he mentioned.

“She had blood operating far and wide her face, I needed to get a towel to take a look at and prevent the bleeding.

“She has no memory from when the guys attacked her until when she got home.”

He added how they each believed she was once secure strolling to the station and that his gorgeous spouse “didn’t deserve this to happen”.

Detective Inspector Jason Pietruszka mentioned: “This was once a one-punch assault on a defenceless 50-year-old girl.

“Her injuries that she suffered, she was not aware she’s been robbed and assaulted until CCTV footage was seen and depicted the event”The accidents are something, they’re going to heal, the trauma of what she went even though might ultimate a very long time.”

Police need to discuss to the 2 males within the video photos, either one of whom had motorcycles.

One of the boys was once dressed in black polo blouse, blue shorts, a black cap, and white running shoes.

The different was once dressed in a blue Puma t-shirt,  black shorts, a black cap, running shoes and shoulder bag.

Police have appealed for somebody within the space between 5am and 5.15am on Wednesday to touch them.

Mikako’s husband Jeffrey (pictured) mentioned his spouse is so traumatised that she feels not able to stroll out of the home
9News



