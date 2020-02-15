Turkish gunman who shot the Pope in 1981 was ‘relieved he didn’t die’ and now cares for stray animals





THE Turkish gunman who shot the Pope in 1981 has advised of his aid he didn’t die.

Mehmet Ali Agca, now 62, spends his days being concerned for rescue cats after serving 3 many years in jail.

Mehmet Ali Agca assembly Pope John Paul II after he shot him[/caption]

The Turkish gunman hasn’t ever absolutely defined why he shot the Pope in 1981[/caption]

He published he thinks of the capturing maximum days, as he feeds stray cats and canines close to his house in Istanbul.

He advised The Mirror: “I’m a just right guy now. I attempt to reside my existence correctly. When I shot him I was 23. I was younger and I was ignorant.

“I remember how rational I felt. I fired the gun and then it jammed.”

The former terrorist added: “It was future. And it was future he survived. I’m very satisfied he didn’t die.

“The Pope became like a brother to me. When he died [in 2005] I felt like my brother or my best friend had died.”

On May 13, 1981, Pope John Paul II was shifting thru St Peter’s Square in the Popemobile.

As he went thru the crowds, Agca hearth a gun 4 instances at him, with all 4 bullets hitting him.

He ran as other people panicked and threw the weapon below a lorry, however was grabbed by way of a Vatican safety leader, a nun and a number of bystanders.

ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

His purpose hasn’t ever been absolutely defined, after he purchased a gun from a person in the side road and introduced the assault.

He says he had an English female friend at the time and had recognized he would take a look at and kill the Pope whilst together with her.

The Pope forgave Agca and visited him in jail after his restoration – one thing he received’t speak about. He was pardoned in 2000 at the Pope’s request and extradited to Turkey.

Agca spent ten extra years in jail for murdering a newspaper editor and financial institution raids prior to being launched.

He has since claimed the Soviet Union was at the back of the assassination try, pronouncing “they wanted him dead”.

After leaving the nation various instances – as soon as to consult with Russia and as soon as to sneak into Italy and position Roses at the spot in the Vatican the place he fired the photographs – he spends his days feeding animals.

He mentioned: “Animal rights are as essential as human rights. I spend round £200 a month feeding them.

“It is the proper factor to do – all of them know me and come working once they see me. They are all so blameless. We will have to take care of them in addition to we glance after other people.”

The ex prisoner is hoping to make a movie or documentary on what came about.

And he added he want to consult with London, if he can get a visa.

He fired 4 photographs at the Pope prior to seeking to run from St Peter’s Square[/caption]

Agca retaining {a magazine} with him and the Pope on the entrance duvet[/caption]

The Pope forgave him and came visiting his would-be murderer in jail[/caption]

He was launched from jail in 2010 after spending 29 years at the back of bars[/caption]





