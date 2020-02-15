Three Shot In Targeted Attack at Restaurant Owned By ‘Real Housewives’ Star Kandi Burruss

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who opened hearth inside of a cafe out of doors Atlanta owned through singer and Real Housewives of Atlanta megastar Kandi Burruss.

The East Point police division mentioned it was once referred to as at round eight p.m. on Friday to reviews of a capturing at the Old Lady Gang eatery off Camp Creek Parkway.

When officials arrived at the scene, they discovered 3 other folks struggling non-life threatening accidents.

Preliminary investigations made up our minds {that a} male suspect entered the eating place and opened hearth, hitting one male sufferer. Two different blameless bystanders had been additionally shot all over the incident.

“It is believed to be not random [shooting], but an isolated incident,” an East Police spokesperson advised 11 Alive. “We have multiple detectives working different parts of it and we’re currently seeking the suspect.”

Police had been not able to decide a purpose for the capturing. No additional information about the suspect or the injured sufferers had been launched.

Witness Brynae Kinsey mentioned she was once looking ahead to a desk at the within reach Juicy Crab when the assault came about.

“We heard two gunshots and I seen somebody run out that door, and I ran,” Kinsey advised CBS46.

“I just heard her scream ‘ahhh,’ and then I heard two pops. Pop, pop,” mentioned Kinsey. “I just wondered what was going through his head for him to pop off like that.”

Ricka Franklin, whose brother works at the Old Lady Gang eating place, additionally described a chaotic scene after the gunshots started.

“While they were back there cooking and stuff, they just heard gunshots,” she advised Channel 2 Action News. “All of a sudden, the customers ran to the back where they were.”

East Point Police has been contacted for additional remark.

Old Lady Gang is owned through Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker.

“Although Kandi may credit herself for mastering some of the traditional family recipes, she also gives credit where credit is due; to her mother Joyce Jones, aunts Bertha Jones & Nora Wilcox, affectionately known as the ‘Old Lady Gang,’ for teaching her a few things in the kitchen,” the web site states.

Burruss has seemed at the Real Housewives of Atlanta since its 2d season in 2009 and met her husband whilst he labored as a line manufacturer at the display.

Prior to this, Burruss additionally discovered reputation within the 1990s as a member of the R&B team Xscape. She additionally co-wrote TLC’s 1999 international wreck hit “No Scrubs.”

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend 2020 Leaders and Legends Ball at Atlanta History Center on January 15, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Three other folks had been shot and wounded on Valentine’s Day at a cafe owned through the couple.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty