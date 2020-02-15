The Scandal Rocking California’s Weed Industry

Sometime in 2018, a Chicago-area union honcho named Joseph Senese began appearing up at hashish business mixers in California.

Senese represented himself as a pace-setter of the National Production Workers Union, an Illinois-based outfit. As he put it to curious hashish enterprise homeowners and experts, the union used to be coming into weed with a brand new California-based native referred to as “ProTech Local 33.” The concept used to be to assist West Coast hashish companies satisfy a labor-friendly licensing requirement essential for them to procure a state allow and open up store.

To Johnny Delaplane—an Illinois local and spouse in Berner’s on Haight, the primary felony weed retailer in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury—ProTech Local 33 sounded nice. Or a minimum of a advantageous way to fulfill native government with what’s referred to as a “labor peace agreement” (LPA), necessarily a promise between control and a union not to sabotage organizing efforts.

But when Delaplane and his companions submitted their signed LPA to the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development for ultimate approval, there used to be an issue: Their new union spouse, in line with the town’s personnel building director, would possibly no longer in truth be a union.

Not most effective had no person heard of ProTech Local 33—the crowd isn’t a member of state or native exertions councils or federations—nevertheless it didn’t seem to have any contributors. Even worse, the place of work discovered “several articles and court cases” suggesting ProTech used to be a “company union,” a so-called exertions outfit in truth managed by way of employers. For those causes, MOEWD Workforce Director Joshua Arce wrote in a December e mail bought by way of The Daily Beast, ProTech had no longer cleared the edge of being a “Bona Fide Labor Organization.”

The episode has touched off a furor in California exertions and within the better hashish business—which, with greater than 250,000 employees national, maximum of whom are engaged in low-wage retail or agricultural paintings, represents a possible bonanza for organizers. So a long way, on the other hand, except for some restricted wins by way of the United Food and Commercial Workers and the Teamsters, arranged exertions has did not make many inroads into hashish, a lot because it has struggled to make a lot main headway organizing professional employees at Silicon Valley powerhouses like Google and Facebook.

The odd saga of a weed exertions organizer from the Midwest poking across the native scene doesn’t appear to be making it any more uncomplicated.

When issues went flawed for ProTech in San Francisco, Senese struck again. In a blistering letter bought by way of The Daily Beast, he prompt ProTech’s rejection used to be made on the behest of different present exertions organizations incensed at a newcomer encroaching on their turf. “This smacks of collusion,” he wrote, insisting the Production Workers were working in San Francisco and in California “for over 20 years.”

But whilst ProTech Local 33’s web page lists a telephone quantity and an deal with at an place of work park in Bakersfield, a hardscrabble town in that state’s Central Valley, a number of calls over a length of days to a bunch indexed at the web page weren’t returned. That’s as a result of that place of work has been closed, Senese defined to The Daily Beast in a phone interview Thursday from Illinois, the place he stated he orchestrates West Coast organizing efforts.

Those efforts are at the up-and-up, he insisted.

In addition to the dispensary in San Francisco, ProTech has signed “close to 100” LPAs with different California hashish companies and has in truth arranged employees at 5 retail outlets, Senese stated, together with distribution and processing facilities. (“Don’t hold me to that number,” he cautioned of the “100” determine.)

The indisputable fact that none of ProTech’s contributors seem in any exertions filings reviewed by way of San Francisco regulators will also be defined by way of the truth that the union used to be most effective chartered a yr in the past, in January 2019, and none of that knowledge has been reported but, he added.

Asked to call any of the outfits he’d arranged, Senese declined. “That’s not something most unions talk about,” he advised The Daily Beast. (Most different unions, for what it’s price, do speak about organizing victories, extraordinarily publicly.)

Nor would he identify another hashish companies with whom his store had signed labor-peace agreements, except for to mention that ProTech Local 33 used to be lively “from San Diego to Sonoma” County, north of San Francisco. Senese particularly claimed to have signed different LPAs with San Francisco-based hashish companies.

The Daily Beast struggled mightily to ensure those claims. Labor organizations in Los Angeles and San Francisco, the state’s two maximum distinguished towns with thriving hashish industries, didn’t seem to be aware of ProTech. “We have not heard about any union called ProTech,” Christian Castro, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Labor Federation, advised The Daily Beast in an e mail. “They are not affiliated with us or the AFL-CIO.” Rudy Gonzalez, govt director of the San Francisco Labor Council, likewise stated he’d by no means heard of ProTech Local 33.

In California’s state Capitol of Sacramento, Jerome Parra, a spokesman for Assemblymember Rob Bonta, who authored the hashish legislation invoice that accommodates the labor-peace language, stated he used to be additionally no longer aware of the group.

The union used to be information to hashish regulators in different towns, too. Rayna Plummer, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation, stated her place of work had by no means heard of ProTech—and that it didn’t have any LPAs on report for any of the town’s masses of accredited hashish operations. (In an e mail, Alex Traverso, a spokesman for the state Bureau of Cannabis Control, stated any knowledge his company would possibly have about ProTech could be in pending license packages, and thus no longer matter to open-records rules.)

For his phase, Delaplane, who runs the San Francisco Cannabis Retail Alliance, a community of weed gross sales permit-holders and permit-seekers in that town, stated he “did not know” of another LPAs signed with ProTech amongst his contributors.

ProTech additionally departs from conventional union custom with its club in a business staff representing enterprise homeowners. ProTech is the one exertions outfit that’s a member of the California Cannabis Industry Association (CCIA)—Senise even ran for a place on its board, and misplaced—which just lately circulated a white paper teaching homeowners on the best way to signal business-friendly exertions peace agreements.

Josh Drayton, a spokesman for the CCIA, declined to speak about ProTech, together with whether or not the affiliation vetted it ahead of accepting cost for the union’s club, and in a similar way declined to speak about the memo with the exception of denying enticing in any union-busting actions. ProTech were a member of the National Cannabis Industry Association, spokesman Morgan Fox showed, however the group’s club lapsed in September.

Privately, exertions officers have prompt National Production Workers, and, by way of extension, ProTech, is a business-friendly entrance supposed to assist corporations meet state exertions necessities with out ever intending to permit employees to prepare. Indeed, ProTech gave the impression to dance very just about the definition of “a company union”—ersatz employee organizations arrange by way of control to weigh down organizing efforts ahead of they are able to start—which were banned underneath federal exertions regulation for the reason that 1930s.

“This ‘union,’ and you can put that in quotes, does not look on the face of it to be a ‘bona fide labor organization,’” stated Ken Jacobs, director of the University of California-Berkeley Labor Center.

“You’ve got a union that doesn’t appear to have many, or any members, is offering a labor-peace agreement that is extremely favorable to companies, and matches the criteria put forward in an anti-union memo from the industry association,” stated Jacobs, who added that ProTech seems to be following a well-established development of anti-organizing habits.

“It looks to me like San Francisco made the right call,” he added.

Senese defended his popularity and National Production Workers. “This union has never ever been found guilty of anything,” he stated Thursday. San Francisco “was throwing the whole kitchen sink at us” to be able to reject the LPA, he added.

For now, he stated, he would let the topic take a seat. But “if another one of my peace agreements gets rejected,” Senise vowed, “I will take legal action.”