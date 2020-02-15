Texas Man Accused of Hanging Puppy Out of Boredom

A person in Texas accused of killing a pet informed police he hanged the animal as a result of he used to be bored.

Claudio Gomez of Monte Alto hanged the pet, which he did not personal, from a tree. He filmed the killing, and shared a video on Facebook, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated in a observation.

A member of the general public referred to as the police on Wednesday, February 12, after seeing a video at the social media website online appearing a person torturing a canine.

Police watched the video, which confirmed a person putting a “small puppy” via its neck from a tree. Deputies had been ready to seek out the place the video used to be created and went to the cope with. There they discovered Gomez. He gave officials a voluntary observation, “admitting to hanging a dog that didn’t belong to him out of boredom.”

Officers arrested Gomez and took him to the county prison. The 21-year-old used to be arraigned via Justice of the Peace Gilberto Saenz and given a $10,000 bond. Gomez used to be charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated in a observation that it’s “committed to holding accountable individuals who would mistreat or torture the innocent.”

“We would like to thank the concerned citizen for making us aware of the incident and would like to encourage Hidalgo County residents to report suspicious activity or any crime being committed,” the drive stated.

The police requested any individual with knowledge on crimes or suspicious actions to name the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 956-383-8114. Those who need to be nameless can name Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 668-TIPS (8477).

Gomez’s lawyer Rubio Salinas used to be contacted via The Associated Press, and declined to remark at the case till he may just confer along with his shopper.

According to the SPCA of Texas, it’s unlawful within the state to deliberately, knowingly, or recklessly deal with an animal cruelly. That comprises torture; failing to present good enough meals, care or safe haven; and abandonment. It may be unlawful to kill, severely injure, or poison an animal; drive it to struggle with every other; and injure an animal belonging to someone else.

Animal cruelty is punishable via a $10,000 high quality, and as much as two years in prison.

In 2001, the state presented what’s referred to as Loco’s Law, after a pet had its eyes deliberately gouged out. Before that, animal cruelty used to be now not a prison within the state.

The mugshot of Claudio Gomez, 21, who killed a pet.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office