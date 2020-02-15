StillVotingYang Trends on Twitter As Andrew Yang Supporters Refuse to Back Democrat Rivals

People have expressed their make stronger on-line for Andrew Yang within the 2020 Democratic candidate race, in spite of him pulling out of the election a number of days in the past.

The #StillVotingYang hashtag trended on Twitter as hundreds tweeted that they nonetheless believe the entrepreneur their best choice.

Many tweeted the use of the hashtag to say they nonetheless consider his insurance policies are what the U.S. wishes now, whilst others remained unconvinced by way of the platforms presented by way of the rest Democrats.

Yang, whose marketing campaign promised that each and every eligible American would obtain $1,000 a month as a part of a Universal Basic Income, formally withdrew from the race simply because the New Hampshire primaries had been introduced.

Yang completed in 8th place in New Hampshire, receiving simply 2.eight p.c of the vote, having completed 6th in Iowa with 1 p.c.

“His democracy dollars policy is the only policy that brings the power of money in politics back to the people,” tweeted Leony Marks.

“#AmericaneedsYang because all the other candidates would just continue and play along with the old system of oppression.”

“Don’t tell me I’m wasting my vote by #StillVotingYang,” added Jameson Helfrich.

“No vote that is cast thoughtfully is wasted, and your candidate is not entitled to my vote. @AndrewYang earned my vote, your candidate will have to do the same if you want me to change my mind.”

Eric Quach tweeted: “TO BE CLEAR: #StillVotingYang ISN’T about vote casting @AndrewYang within the GENERAL election. IT’S about vote casting @AndrewYang within the Democratic PRIMARY election.

“If you need our vote, then you wish to have to earn it & those that are attacking #YangGang, you surely do not deserve it.”

Decided Iâm nonetheless gonna alternate my registration to Democrat and vote for Yang in Marylandâs number one. Heâs my candidate. It will probably be an honor to fill within the bubble subsequent to his title. #StillVotingYang

— The Zach and Matt Show (@ZachandMattShow) February 14, 2020

#StillVotingYang as a result of that is how this works. Whether or now not Yang can find the money for to stay campaigning, he is nonetheless on my poll and he is nonetheless my selection and on this nation we nonetheless get one. ð¤·

— Heidi, #StillVotingYang ð§¢ðºð² (@YangVets) February 15, 2020

LMFAO PPL REALLY THOUGHT AFTER YANG LEFT WE WOULD JUST GO AWAY

Its a complete new wave

There’s a reason why our gang nonetheless developments best five and different’s dont

No one shuts us up

This is what occurs while you dont play great or deal with our candidate quite#StillVotingYang

— Andy #YangEvery4Years ð§¢ â¿ð°ð¦ (@DHotwheelz) February 15, 2020

I did not paintings my butt off since ultimate summer time to vote for any person else. #StillVotingYang

— Heidi, #StillVotingYang ð§¢ðºð² (@YangVets) February 15, 2020

However, others extensively utilized the hashtag to describe their dismay that Yang supporters are not now backing one of the vital different applicants nonetheless within the race so as to succeed in the whole objective of getting rid of President Donald Trump from the White House.

“If you’re #StillVotingYang, you clearly don’t give af about removing the single biggest threat to democracy this country has ever seen. Do us all a favor and open your eyes before you find yourself complicit in Trump’s reelection,” creator Jack Wallen tweeted.

“This #stillvotingyang has really cemented that we are too stupid a people to deserve anything but Donald Trump as our president for the rest of his life or until the country literally explodes, whichever comes first,” added creator Ivan Brandon.

When the overpowering sentiment of Bernie Sanders cult of neopuritan knuckleheads is to vote for no candidate rather then their Dear Leader, why is any person stunned by way of the #StillVotingYang gang?

This is the place we’re in America as of late.

Trump and Putin may just now not be extra happy.

— Bill Madden (@maddenifico) February 15, 2020

If you might be #StillVotingYang and care about transferring the rustic nearer to Yang’s imaginative and prescient, please believe vote casting for Bernie.

They have a large number of ideological overlap and Bernie is as fair and original as Yang.

Plus Yang in point of fact likes Bernie and it sort of feels the sensation is mutual: %.twitter.com/erFAtFnvB8

— Pete Jackson (@ItsPjax) February 15, 2020

#StillVotingYang? so you might be… protest vote casting? handing the election… to trump? since you refuse to glance true development within the face? i am so disenchanted “democrats”. democrats are not about alternate. republican birthday party 2.zero because the get started. %.twitter.com/ybg1HlUGA2

— ash 97 (@BRAINDEADVINYL) February 15, 2020

Yang formally introduced he has dropped out of the race on February 11.

“This is not an easy decision or something I made lightly with the team,” Yang instructed his supporters in New Hampshire. “Endings are hard and I’ve always had the intention to stay in this race until the very end. But I have been persuaded that the message of my campaign will not be strengthened by staying in this race any longer.”

Yang didn’t publicly endorse any of the rest applicants however stated he’ll again the whole winner so as to “solve the problems that got Donald Trump elected” within the U.S.

Yang’s administrative center has been contacted for remark.

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang greets supporters in who’re protecting indicators in entrance of a polling station on February 11, 2020 in Keene, New Hampshire.

Justin Sullivan/Getty