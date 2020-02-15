Steyer, Klobuchar and Buttigieg Were Asked by Telemundo to Name the Mexican President, Only Buttigieg Could

Sen. Amy Klobuchar and fellow presidential candidate Tom Steyer have been each not able to supply the identify of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador all through one-on-one interviews in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday.

The applicants have been participating in a the town corridor tournament held by the League of United Latin American Citizens, the greatest U.S. Hispanic advocacy crew. The handiest different candidate attending the tournament in particular person, Pete Buttigieg, was once in a position to as it should be identify the president.

Klobuchar bluntly replied “no” when requested whether or not she knew the identify of the president all through an interview with Spanish-language community Telemundo, whilst billionaire businessman Steyer mentioned “I forgot” in reaction to the similar query. Buttigieg spoke back with a slight smile, replying “Lopez Obrador, I hope.”

The 3 applicants took section in the the town corridor to speak about problems related to Hispanic and Latino electorate, who make up over 30 % of the inhabitants in the town. People with Mexican ancestry are mentioned to represent greater than 20 % of the town’s inhabitants.

Sen. Bernie Sanders joined the applicants by means of a reside video hyperlink, however he was once now not concerned the one-on-one Telemundo interviews the place the applicants have been requested about the Mexican president.

Immigration was once one in every of the key subjects mentioned all through the tournament, with all the applicants condemning the present insurance policies of President Donald Trump.

Presidential applicants Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer participate in a Democratic debate in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 7, 2020.

Joe Raedle/Getty

Buttigieg additionally blasted Klobuchar for balloting to verify former Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan, who he instructed was once answerable for “the horrifying conditions children were kept in.”

Health care was once some other primary center of attention. Sanders made the case for his “Medicare for all” plan. Buttigieg argued for his “Medicare for all who want it” plan as an alternative, whilst not directly accusing Sanders of alienating individuals who don’t seem to be “for the revolution.”

“We have this ‘my way or the highway’ politics,” Buttigieg mentioned. “You know, if you’re not with me, you must be against me. If you’re not for the revolution, you must be for the status quo.”

Buttigieg tried to endear himself to the target audience by talking Spanish at a number of issues all through the the town corridor, even if he struggled with vocabulary all through his opening remarks, prompting laughter from some in the target audience.

While Sanders has not too long ago emerged as the frontrunner in the Democratic race in accordance to nationwide polls, the first two contests for the nomination have been shut, with Sanders and Buttigieg every narrowly successful a state.

A ballot of Nevada launched Friday confirmed Sanders with 25 % beef up, seven issues forward of former Vice President Joe Biden. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was once 3rd with 13 % and Steyer adopted at 11 %. Buttigieg and Klobuchar every polled at 10 %, tying for 5th position.

The Nevada caucus is about to happen on February 22.