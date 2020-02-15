Steve Bannon Says the Democratic Party Is for Sale and ‘Oligarch’ Michael Bloomberg Is the Buyer

Former White House leader strategist Steve Bannon narrowed the 2020 presidential race right down to “oligarch” billionaire Michael Bloomberg and President Donald Trump.

Speaking on PBS’ Firing Line with Margaret Hoover Friday, Bannon mentioned “2020 is going to be the nastiest election in American history” as Bloomberg prepares to “buy” the Democratic Party so that you could defeat Trump. Bannon referred to the former mayor of New York City as an “oligarch,” however defended the president as merely a “real estate developer” and a “TV personality” who rose to the best of politics by way of interesting to deserted working-class electorate. He additionally warned that the loads of hundreds of thousands of greenbacks Bloomberg is ready to spend on knowledge and turning out the vote over the subsequent 8 months is hanging the nation in bad arms.

Bannon mentioned the Democratic Party is “absolutely” for sale — and Bloomberg is the purchaser. “I think you’re seeing the rise of oligarchs. It’s Bloomberg versus Trump,” he mentioned of the 2020 election.

“President Trump is going to win. But President Trump every day is going to be a struggle just for the simple reason that no one’s ever had an oligarch that opposed the sitting president,” Bannon mentioned. “This is going to be a populist versus an oligarch.”

But PBS host Hoover driven again: “Can I just challenge the ‘oligarch’ metaphor for a sec? I mean, we look around the world and there are a lot of people who have made their money because they’ve been in bed with the cronyism of a government that has enriched them. Michael Bloomberg is a capitalist that has made his money not because the United States of America or any leader of a government has decided that he deserves to have billions of dollars.”

“That’s true,” Bannon conceded.

“He earned it himself. Is it fair to call him an oligarch?” Hoover spoke back, noting Bloomberg has tens of billions of extra greenbacks in web price than Trump.

“Yes, absolutely,” mentioned Bannon. “Because now, look, we’ve had wealthy people throughout history. He’s buying the Democratic Party.”

When requested if Trump is an oligarch, Bannon mentioned no. “Trump’s a real estate developer and a TV personality. He’s a wealthy guy, he’s worth what? Seven or eight billion dollars. That’s not an oligarch.”

“Did Michael Bloomberg come by his billions honestly, in your view?” Hoover pressed.

“Oh absolutely, all of his money came about honestly. Michael Bloomberg is not a corrupt guy.”

“Do you think the Democratic Party is really for sale?” Hoover then requested. “It’s 100 percent for sale,” Bannon mentioned.

Last week on Real Time With Bill Maher, Bannon mentioned Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders — the present front-runner in the presidential number one race — “has been screwed by the Democratic Party.” He argued that the Democratic established order’s collusion in opposition to the Sanders marketing campaign guarantees Trump will “run the tables” in the 2020 basic election later this 12 months.

Screenshot: PBS | Twitter