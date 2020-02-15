World 

Second Teenager Charged With Murder of Barnard College Student Tessa Majors in New York

A 2d teen has been arrested and charged in reference to the stabbing homicide of Barnard College first yr scholar Tessa Majors, the New York City district lawyer introduced Saturday morning.

The suspect, 14-year-old Rashawn Weaver, used to be taken into custody on Friday evening and charged with two counts of 2d stage homicide and 4 counts of theft. He’s been remanded into custody. 

The first suspect, Zyairr Davis, 13 used to be arrested on fees of homicide simply days after Majors’ frame used to be came upon in Harlem on December 11.

She used to be fatally stabbed in what police consider used to be a botched theft in Morningside Park.

The district lawyer stated the investigation into the case is ongoing.

This is a creating tale.

