Saturday Jackpot is $40 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 02/15/20 is $40 million. The Saturday evening drawing can be in a while after 11 p.m.

This web page will also be bookmarked and refreshed to look should you dangle the successful numbers. Tonight’s 02/15/20 Powerball jackpot is estimated at $40 million, with a money possibility of $28.Four million. The jackpot may just building up if gross sales additional lottery projections, in keeping with officers.

The successful numbers on Wednesday (02/12/20) for the $70 million Powerball jackpot had been: 14-47-54-55-68 with a Powerball of 25. The Power Play used to be 2x.

There used to be one grand prize winner on Wednesday from a price tag offered in Michigan, which reset Powerball to the sport’s minimal jackpot of $40 million. In addition, there used to be a price tag offered in Missouri that matched all 5 white balls—lacking out at the pink Powerball— for the second one prize of $1 million.

The earlier grand prize winner used to be on 01/29/20. That price tag used to be offered at a 7-Eleven retailer on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida, for the $394 million grand prize, which had a money possibility of $274.6 million. That 7-Eleven retailer will obtain $100,000 for promoting the successful price tag.

The ultimate grand prize successful price tag sooner than that used to be offered in California on 11/02/19 for a jackpot of $150 million. The Powerball jackpot rolled over 33 instances sooner than the Bonita Springs price tag used to be bought on January 29, 2020.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets offered in Texas throughout January 2020. Neither of the tickets had been winners, and the jackpot saved hovering for each and every recreation within the new yr.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, without reference to the jackpot measurement—in keeping with Powerball’s web page.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery performed each and every Wednesday and Saturday, and considered one of America’s two largest lottery jackpot video games. Powerball jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can take a look at the numbers for this night, or any previous successful numbers, at the reputable Powerball web page.

The different multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $40 million after a jackpot is gained, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 way to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions web page for more info, or to test any attainable previous numbers.

There are 9 techniques to win cash throughout the Powerball. Just getting the powerball without a different numbers can pay out $4, and much more if the ability play is purchased for an additional greenback. The similar payout is going for one ball plus the powerball, and $7 is the payout for 2 proper numbers with the powerball, or 3 proper numbers and no powerball.

If all 5 white, numbered balls are selected however the pink powerball is no longer proper, then the payout is $1 million, with a fair upper payout if the ability play is selected.

Wednesday evening we can publish the Powerball 02/15/20 drawing payouts and inform if there used to be a winner and the place that winner got here from, if this is the case.

Here are the best-ever most sensible Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets offered in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $768.Four million (03/27/2019)

Single price tag offered in Wisconsin

3. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single price tag offered in Massachusetts

4. $687.eight million (10/27/2018)

Two successful tickets had been drawn, one offered in Iowa and one offered in New York.

5. $590.Five million (05/18/2013)

Single price tag offered in Florida

6. $587.Five million (11/28/2012)

Two successful tickets had been drawn, one offered in Missouri and one offered in Arizona.

7. $564.1 million (02/11/2015)

Winning tickets offered in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico