Republican Vermont Governor Rebukes Trump, Endorses Challenger Bill Weld Ahead of ‘Super Tuesday’ Primary

In a unprecedented Republican rebuke of President Donald Trump, Vermont GOP Governor Phil Scott recommended challenger Bill Weld within the state’s upcoming March Three number one.

Scott introduced his endorsement Saturday of Weld, the previous Republican governor of Massachusetts, who’s difficult Trump within the GOP presidential primaries, WPTZ-TV first reported.

After shedding to Trump within the New Hampshire number one closing week, Weld stated he would lengthen his marketing campaign a minimum of during the March 3 “Super Tuesday” primaries which contains Vermont and 13 different states around the nation. Scott identifies with the libertarian wing of the Republican Party along Weld, and had prior to now urged he may endorse a GOP number one challenger to Trump’s 2020 re-election marketing campaign closing yr.

“Governor Weld is someone who is on the ticket, I’ve met with him before, I think a lot of him and his platform so I would be supporting him,” Scott stated Saturday.

Scott’s endorsement of Weld comes simply 3 forward of the Vermont number one and places himself forth as one of the few state or native Republicans around the nation to include one of Trump’s long-shot number one challengers. Former Illinois GOP Congressman Joe Walsh ended his number one problem towards Trump on February 7, and previous South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford ended his number one problem in November. Only California businessman Rocky De La Fuente has persisted his problem along Weld.

I’m a perfect admirer of @GovPhilScott of Vermont, and am overjoyed to have his endorsement within the Republican presidential number one on Super Tuesday. VT has been neatly served prior to now by way of Republican governors, and Gov. Scott admirably extends that custom.https://t.co/gTsjMN3UKj

— Gov. Bill Weld (@GovBillWeld) February 15, 2020

The Republican Vermont governor prior to now hinted he would imagine a presidential candidate instead of Trump right through a May 2019 weekly press convention. “Oh sure, yes,” Scott advised journalists after being requested if he would doubtlessly strengthen Weld over Trump. “I don’t know who else is going to put their name out there. I’ve heard some other names floating around, so I’m not ready to get behind anybody at this point … I thought [Weld] was interesting, very articulate, very forthright. Didn’t agree with everything that he said, but there were a lot of things I agreed with him on. He’s an interesting guy.”

Weld, a former U.S. lawyer, thanked Scott for endorsement Saturday on social media.

“I’m a great admirer of @GovPhilScott of Vermont, and am delighted to have his endorsement in the Republican presidential primary on Super Tuesday. VT has been well served in the past by Republican governors, and Gov. Scott admirably extends that tradition,” Weld remarked on Twitter Saturday, sharing Scott’s announcement from Vermont’s capital town, Montpelier.

Trump has sustained overwhelming strengthen amongst Republican number one electorate right through his re-election marketing campaign and has targeted maximum of his complaint on his attainable Democratic challengers. A University of New Hampshire ballot performed earlier than closing week’s number one in Vermont’s neighboring New England state discovered that Republican number one electorate preferred Trump over Weld by way of an 83 share issues.

STREETER LECKA / Staff/Getty Images