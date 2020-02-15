‘Pokémon Go’ Raid Update: Shiny Lickitung Debuts Saturday

The Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day match is underway, and part of the festivities comes to a metamorphosis in Raid Bosses.

Starting Friday, February 14 at eight a.m. native time and finishing Monday, February 17 at 10 p.m. native time, Raid Bosses will come with some pink-colored Pokémon, and running shoes may have a unique Raid Day that includes a debuting Shiny.

Lickitung would be the highlight Pokémon for the approaching Raid Day match on Saturday, February 18 from 2-Five p.m. native time, and its Shiny variant will after all be catchable in the preferred cell sport.

Trainers will obtain 5 unfastened Raid Passes all through the development to provide avid gamers as many probabilities at Lickitung as they are able to perhaps have.

If you are looking to take down Lickitung all through the Raid Day match and get stuck up on the entire different updates in regards to the shift, stay studying.

The Pokemon Company/NewsGeek

LICKITUNG COUNTERS

Lickitung is a natural Normal-type Pokémon and is susceptible in opposition to best Fighting-types. It is immune to Ghost-type assaults, so do not carry any Pokémon that use the ones strikes.

The Normal-type Pokémon is just a stage 2 Raid, so it may not take a lot to take it down. The decrease stage provides running shoes a greater likelihood at successful and discovering a Shiny Lickitung. However, the Raid Day may also characteristic Lickitung within the Level 4 Raids with the unique assault, Body Slam.

Pokémon Go provides many Fighting-type Pokémon, like Machamp, to move in opposition to Lickitung. These monsters are perhaps the most productive and absolute best to acquire to take into combat.

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic PunchHariyama with Counter and Dynamic PunchHeracross with Counter and Dynamic PunchBlaziken with Counter and Focus BlastMewtwo with Confusion and Focus BlastBreloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

POKEMON GO RAID UPDATE

The newest Pokémon Go Raid Update began when the Valentine’s Day match went reside Friday morning. Pokémon Go running shoes will see a few of same old suspects in Raids, like Mawile and Machamp, whilst a handful of pink-colored Pokémon will seem as neatly.

One of the extra notable Raid bosses this time round is Chansey within the Level 4 Raids, on account of Blissey being a really perfect Gym defender, and Flaaffy within the Level 3 Raids on account of Ampharos being a really perfect Pokémon in teacher battles.

Here’s the newest Raid Boss replace as of February 14, and it’ll most probably revert again to its earlier configuration after the development ends.

Level 1

LuvdiscBlitzleShinxRoggenrolaTimburrKlink

Level 2

MawileMiltankElectabuzzLickitungMagnetonAlolan Exeggutor

Level 3

FlaaffyAlolan RaichuMachampArcanineAerodactylPiloswine

Level 4

Alolan MarowakGalarian WeezingRhydonChanseyTyranitarExcadrill

Level 5

TornadusRegigigas (EX Raid)

What do you bring to mind the newest Pokémon Go Raid replace? Which Pokémon are you taking into combat in opposition to Lickitung? Let us know within the feedback segment.