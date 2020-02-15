‘Photographer’ Juliette Parker Drugged New Mom, Planned to Steal Baby, Cops Say

It started with an be offering on Facebook crew for the moms of newborns: An aspiring photographer sought after to take footage of small children at no cost to construct her portfolio.

To the mummy of a 5-week-old toddler, it seemed like a super deal. But after 3 classes with the photographer, her teenage daughter in tow, issues allegedly took a terrifying flip.

The new mother ate a cupcake presented via the pair and shortly started to really feel wobbly, numb and drowsy. She feared she have been drugged, advised the guests to go away, and referred to as 911.

Police in Washington state suspect she used to be proper—they usually say she’s fortunate the Feb. Five stumble upon in Spanaway didn’t prove a lot worse.

Investigators mentioned they have got accumulated proof that the 38-year-old “photographer,” Juliette Parker, had a plan to thieve a toddler and lift it as her personal.

On Friday afternoon, detectives from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested Parker, who has additionally long gone via the names Juliette Noel and Juliette Gains, and her 16-year-old daughter. Parker used to be charged with tried kidnapping and second-degree attack.

A liberate from the sheriff’s administrative center mentioned there have been pink flags that one thing abnormal used to be afoot throughout Parker’s previous seek advice from to the house. “The suspect was observed taking cell phone selfies with the victim’s baby and was seen wiping her fingerprints off items she touched inside the victim’s home,” they mentioned.

The sheriff’s administrative center mentioned they have got known “additional victims” however supplied no main points.

Last 12 months, Parker ran for mayor of Colorado Springs, Colorado, in accordance to KOAA. At the time, she had best been a resident of town for 2 years.

“I love Colorado Springs, and I want to live here the rest of my life,” Parker mentioned then, in accordance to The Gazette. “I would like my kids to be able to live here and grow up here. I would like to have my grandkids be able to grow up here and live here and have their kids here.”

Parker, who ran on a platform of inexpensive housing and finishing homelessness, misplaced via a landslide.

The Gazette reported closing 12 months that Parker have been charged in federal courtroom with trespassing in 2014; she defined that she wandered onto army belongings throughout a hike and collected some outdated rifle bullets—certainly one of which exploded at house, injuring her.