Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Joins Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson in NBA Record Books After 32-Point Performance

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson joins elite corporate after 32-point efficiency

Jonathan Bachman/Getty

New Orleans Pelicans rookie sensation Zion Williamson has now joined the ranks of NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson.

Williamson’s 32-point efficiency at Thursday’s sport towards the Thunder gave him 221 general issues via his first 10 video games. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the one different former primary draft choices to perform a an identical feat had been O’Neal and Iverson.

After being decided on as the number 1 select in the 1992 draft by way of the Orlando Magic, O’Neal scored 238 issues in his first 10 video games. Iverson, who was once the number 1 select in the 1996 draft by way of the Philadelphia 76ers, scored 224 issues in that very same span. Both of them went directly to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award in addition to being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame after retiring from the NBA.

Williamson completed Thursday’s sport with 32 issues, 6 rebounds and 1 lend a hand with a taking pictures share of 57.9. His most up-to-date sport helped toughen his season averages to 22.1 issues, 7.Five rebounds and 2.2 assists.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Williamson additionally complied 75 rebounds in his first 10 video games. The best participant to have extra issues and rebounds right through that very same span was once O’Neal, who had 158 rebounds on best of his 238 issues.

Williamson’s 32 issues Thursday additionally marked the second one immediately sport in which he recorded no less than 30 issues, after having 31 towards the Portland Trail Blazers. With his back-to-back video games of no less than 30 issues at 19-years previous, he was the fourth youngster in NBA historical past to try this. Los Angeles Lakers big name LeBron James had completed one thing an identical in 2003, in addition to Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker in 2015.

Despite entering the NBA at a peak of 6’6″, Williamson has persisted to dominate in the low publish, going up towards gamers a lot taller than he’s. He is recently averaging 15.1 issues in the paint, the 3rd maximum in the NBA. Out of his 221 general issues, 158 have come in the paint, which, consistent with ESPN Stats & Info, is essentially the most right through a participant’s first 10 video games over the last 20 seasons.

On best of his 15.1 issues in the paint according to sport, he additionally averaged 5.three moment probability issues. In addition to being the absolute best around the NBA, that quantity additionally positioned Williamson’s title subsequent to O’Neal’s once more as the one two gamers in the previous 20 seasons to moderate no less than 5.zero moment probability issues and 15 issues in the paint.

Meanwhile, Williamson is taking part in the NBA’s All-Star Weekend Rising Stars sport at Nine p.m. ET Friday, in which the league’s first- and second-year gamers are break up into two rosters (U.S. and international), in line with the participant’s nationalities.

He will glance to proceed his rookie dominance after the All-Star spoil when the Pelicans face the Portland Trail Blazers on February 21.