Modern Warfare’ 2V2 Gunfight Tournament Rewards & Mode Explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare were given a playlist replace on Friday, including the 2V2 Gunfight Tournament mode again to the sport. While little has modified for the reason that construction entered beta this previous November, we are right here to provide some up to date main points on how the contest works and the rewards you’ll be able to get for popping out on best in February’s matchup.

How to Play the Modern Warfare 2V2 Gunfight Tournament

Just like remaining time, the Modern Warfare Gunfight Tournament mode options 16 groups of 2 gamers each and every in conventional bracket-style play. For those that want it, now we have incorporated an image of a pattern bracket beneath. There is not any loser’s bracket, so simply stay profitable during the Preliminaries, Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and Finals. Join up like you may every other fit, and wait about 5 mins in matchmaking for the event to start.

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ is internet hosting a 2V2 Gunfight Tournament with new rewards. Learn extra beneath. ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ is to be had on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Infinity Ward/Activision

The usual laws of 2V2 Gunfight stay. Your Duo maximum seize the opposing Duo’s flag or do away with them to advance to the following spherical. Our perfect tip is to paintings your solution to the flag as briefly as imaginable, as maximum green gamers will most probably purpose for the kill situation with out taking part in the target. As such, it is frequently more uncomplicated to your Duo to bypass the war of words totally.

Modern Warfare 2V2 Gunfight Tournament Rewards – February 2020

While the execution of the event hasn’t modified a lot, the rewards are other from remaining time. With that during thoughts, here is a fast take a look at the whole thing you’ll be able to get for completing each and every degree of the four-stage bracket.

Preliminaries: “Cover Me” Calling Card and 500 XP

The “Cover Me” Calling Card Gunfight Tournament praise

Infinity Ward/Activision

Quarter Finals: Bloodiest Diamond Charm and 1,000 XP

The “Bloodiest Diamond” weapon attraction Gunfight Tournament praise

Infinity Ward/Activision

Semi Finals: Death Awaits Calling Card and a couple of,000 XP

The “Death Awaits” Calling Card Gunfight Tournament praise

Infinity Ward/Activision

Finals: Riptide MP7 variant blueprint and 5,000 XP

The “Riptide” MP7 Blueprint Gunfight Tournament praise

Infinity Ward/Activision

None of those rewards are in particular flashy bearing in mind the extent of festival you are more likely to face within the upper rounds of the bracket, however there’s an absolute ton of XP on be offering for the ones hoping to degree up rapid or build up their Prestige standing. While Riptide has simplest been out for a couple of hours, preliminary impressions point out maximum gamers are at an advantage passing on it until they are exceptionally professional on the Gunfight mode. That’s all we all know in regards to the Modern Warfare Gunfight event for February, however we’re going to do our perfect to stay you posted on different tournaments as they occur.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is to be had now on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The Gunfight Tournament is live to tell the tale all platforms.

What are your ideas on those 2V2 Gunfight Tournament rewards? Did you unencumber Riptide for your self? Tell us within the feedback segment!